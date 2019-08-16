Any Tips for earning SG or other tips?

Marvey New user, mainly watching ads. Any tips?

elfener99 Ad watching is a very good way to earn sg. I think the "wannaads" offerwall has the best surveys, so it is also a really good way to earn.

Radek226 I agreee its fast

Azkunki Since you're new and watching ads, be aware that ads usually give only 1 gem. Not sure why we get double now, but I guess that's for the summer event (although it hasn't been doubled as soon as the event started). Anyway, just saying so that you're not surprised when it will go back to 1 gem per ad (and if it doesn't... well, then great ^^ )

amongustrollbruhxD I think the bonus depends on country, I've been always watching the adds yet never gotten two gems each.

krestige Hmm Yes The Floor Is Made Out Of Floor..