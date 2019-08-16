Rain

Any Tips for earning SG or other tips?

Marvey avatar

Marvey

August 16, 2019 at 07:04 PM

New user, mainly watching ads. Any tips?
elfener99 avatar

elfener99

August 16, 2019 at 09:07 PM

Ad watching is a very good way to earn sg. I think the "wannaads" offerwall has the best surveys, so it is also a really good way to earn.
Radek226 avatar

Radek226

August 16, 2019 at 09:15 PM

I agreee its fast
Azkunki avatar

Azkunki

August 16, 2019 at 11:28 PM

Since you're new and watching ads, be aware that ads usually give only 1 gem. Not sure why we get double now, but I guess that's for the summer event (although it hasn't been doubled as soon as the event started). Anyway, just saying so that you're not surprised when it will go back to 1 gem per ad (and if it doesn't... well, then great ^^ )
amongustrollbruhxD avatar

amongustrollbruhxD

August 17, 2019 at 02:13 AM

I think the bonus depends on country, I've been always watching the adds yet never gotten two gems each.
krestige avatar

krestige

August 17, 2019 at 02:19 AM

Hmm Yes The Floor Is Made Out Of Floor..
Azkunki avatar

Azkunki

August 17, 2019 at 05:54 AM

@alex_alex327
Well, then yeah I guess. I know someone else that started to get 2 gems either, at the same time, so I can tell that's not just me (and same country. Now even if it wasn't, it wouldn't prove anything anyway). Makes me think it might not be for the event, then, however. Which may mean it will stay like that longer... I dunno ^^' Time will tell.
