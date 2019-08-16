Rain

Dirt 3 key?

sucylwa avatar

sucylwa

August 16, 2019 at 03:29 PM

I want to eventually get the Dirt 3 reward but you can't buy that game on steam anymore (but you still can activate it I think). I can't help but feel skeptical that they may or may not still have keys for it stockpiled or something and I'm afraid it'll just go "your reward is awaiting delivery" forever or something.
supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

August 16, 2019 at 06:01 PM

I'm pretty sure that you still can activate it and I've seen many people trying to sell Dirt 3 keys, so there might be still keys floating around
sucylwa avatar

sucylwa

August 16, 2019 at 06:53 PM

Yeah but I'm wondering if gamehag themselves do still have keys.
Hagorth avatar

Hagorth

August 16, 2019 at 07:33 PM

The game has the fast delivery tag so i assume they still have keys
