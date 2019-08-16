I want to eventually get the Dirt 3 reward but you can't buy that game on steam anymore (but you still can activate it I think). I can't help but feel skeptical that they may or may not still have keys for it stockpiled or something and I'm afraid it'll just go "your reward is awaiting delivery" forever or something.
I'm pretty sure that you still can activate it and I've seen many people trying to sell Dirt 3 keys, so there might be still keys floating around
Yeah but I'm wondering if gamehag themselves do still have keys.
The game has the fast delivery tag so i assume they still have keys