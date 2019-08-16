How are supposed to show Task 1 in with screenshot

edbrozzzz I cant find the number of wins

ereis io teoria ti dovrebbe dare una medaglia





Cr1ms0nClaw Click the profile on the right top corner. Select medals on the top. Then select missions on the side. You can see battle progress (out of 100).

Requiem000 I did, and it still failed.

Cr1ms0nClaw I contacted support recently and found out the problem.



We are not supposed to use existing Gaijin account ( War Thunder ). A new account should be created for each game.



Enjoy!

Santiag5949W valla gracias estaba buscando donde ver las victorias

Santiag5949W y alguien sabe como subir a nivel 3 de la cuenta de gamehag

Santiag5949W porque soy nivel 2 y escribo en foros y no me sube de nivel

edbrozzzz If I create a new gaijin account does this mean that Ihave to set a different username that is similar to my current gamehag username

vajaskifli I created a new account and it has been rejetcted......:unamused:

Requiem000 This is pretty much impossible. I've submitted 4 SS. Each of them failed. Each of them showed I had 15 wins against other players or more. One was the game in windowed mode and had the Gamehag page opened next to the game. Yeah, pretty much impossible.

sebmastertk Could someone give us a right answer on how this ss sould be? I had rejected 2 times.

solom201 this game is so god

