unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
How are supposed to show Task 1 in with screenshot

edbrozzzz avatar

edbrozzzz

August 16, 2019 at 01:56 PM

I cant find the number of wins
ereis avatar

ereis

August 16, 2019 at 02:18 PM

io teoria ti dovrebbe dare una medaglia

Cr1ms0nClaw avatar

Cr1ms0nClaw

August 16, 2019 at 09:27 PM

Click the profile on the right top corner. Select medals on the top. Then select missions on the side. You can see battle progress (out of 100).
Requiem000 avatar

Requiem000

August 18, 2019 at 02:14 AM

I did, and it still failed.
Cr1ms0nClaw avatar

Cr1ms0nClaw

August 18, 2019 at 06:53 PM

I contacted support recently and found out the problem.

We are not supposed to use existing Gaijin account ( War Thunder ). A new account should be created for each game.

Enjoy!
Santiag5949W avatar

Santiag5949W

August 18, 2019 at 09:15 PM

valla gracias estaba buscando donde ver las victorias
Santiag5949W avatar

Santiag5949W

August 18, 2019 at 09:15 PM

y alguien sabe como subir a nivel 3 de la cuenta de gamehag
Santiag5949W avatar

Santiag5949W

August 18, 2019 at 09:16 PM

porque soy nivel 2 y escribo en foros y no me sube de nivel
edbrozzzz avatar

edbrozzzz

August 18, 2019 at 09:18 PM

If I create a new gaijin account does this mean that Ihave to set a different username that is similar to my current gamehag username
vajaskifli avatar

vajaskifli

August 19, 2019 at 09:42 PM

I created a new account and it has been rejetcted......:unamused:
Requiem000 avatar

Requiem000

August 20, 2019 at 12:45 AM

This is pretty much impossible. I've submitted 4 SS. Each of them failed. Each of them showed I had 15 wins against other players or more. One was the game in windowed mode and had the Gamehag page opened next to the game. Yeah, pretty much impossible.
sebmastertk avatar

sebmastertk

August 20, 2019 at 02:16 AM

Could someone give us a right answer on how this ss sould be? I had rejected 2 times.
solom201 avatar

solom201

August 20, 2019 at 11:57 AM

this game is so god
roma44521 avatar

roma44521

August 20, 2019 at 01:37 PM

АВОАВЛОВАРЛВГРАВ

roma44521 avatar

roma44521

August 20, 2019 at 01:38 PM

JFHDFHGDFUHGER

