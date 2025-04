What's the easiest way to get a prime warframe without spending actual money?

batmanofrivia I dont have much real cash tospend, but i still want a prime warframe.

derrtydevil Grind I guess.

derrtydevil If not try to get stuff for getting plat, then buy the prime you want

derrtydevil Let me know what happens.

TRICK_X_VOIDZ Grind fissures, trust me, it works





derrtydevil Hope you get it

bucthers yea grinding a bunch, trading things for plat, grind out those fissures to sell prime parts man

