What does tiwaz rune do?

therealelizabeth avatar

therealelizabeth

August 15, 2019 at 03:17 PM

I read the description but I couldn't exactly understand what it means
elfener99 avatar

elfener99

August 15, 2019 at 09:48 PM

The tiwaz rune incrases the reward by 25% for doing contracts. It work for 24 hour.
Azkunki avatar

Azkunki

August 15, 2019 at 11:48 PM

That's for the contracts indeed. They say "Wall of offers" because there are different "walls", like "Wall of Terror" or "Wall of Anxiety" (rather comforting names overall).

Like they say, however, it does not work for surveys, be careful with that. Even though surveys are bad anyway, tbh. There's always something to prevent reaching 100% "right" answers (and either you have only 1 try or they don't even give you the gems once you get 100%. And you don't have to read after this if you don't care about my example of bad questions and my arguments to explain why this is a bad question ^^ ). Like, in the Minecraft survey, there's a question about how much gamemodes there are : 2, 3, 4 or 5 ?
The real right answer... would first depend on how updated the survey is (which makes it a bad question already, unless they say what Minecraft version they're talking about). Creative and Survival were added first (creative before survival, unless I'm mistaken). Then Adventure (in... 1.6 I think ? Maybe 1.7. Whatever). Then Spectator (in 1.8). And that's it : 4 gamemodes.
However, their "right" answer is 5, for "Hardcore". But that's not a gamemode. That's survival, only with one different rule (one life) and a few little tweaks to make the game harder. "Harder". It doesn't change the gameplay at all, only the difficulty.
Also, when you create a world in hardcore, you can change the gamemode, with commands. It does not include hardcore. What that means is that while you will be in survival... well, you can change that. That's survival by default, but you can switch to adventure, and you will still be in hardcore. Same with creative, although it doesn't seem to me to make much sense, and to spectator (makes even less sense). So in this case, there would actually be 8 gamemodes...

Also, gamemodes are a player setting, hardcore is a world setting.
mirpton avatar

mirpton

January 21, 2021 at 06:32 PM

aight i'll sell it then looks like so useless 25% is so low amount
idksorry avatar

idksorry

January 21, 2021 at 06:51 PM

hi how is everyone
idksorry avatar

idksorry

January 21, 2021 at 06:53 PM

The Tiwaz rune is a rune of courage. It will help you to complete the tasks from the Walls of Offers. It gives you +25% Soul Gems you get during 24 hours. The bonus is not counted on the surveys.
idksorry avatar

idksorry

January 21, 2021 at 06:55 PM

hope it helps lol
boygamers14 avatar

boygamers14

November 15, 2021 at 03:22 AM

Hi Friends
Don_John avatar

Don_John

November 15, 2021 at 04:43 AM

I never manage to use the rune because it always ends before i finish my quest.
