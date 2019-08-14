Rain

My artical isn't plagiarism but still it get rejected....

Respextdaflowwwwww avatar

Respextdaflowwwwww

August 14, 2019 at 11:28 PM

Is their any reason for it... it's no even spam for real...
Bjobjokke avatar

Bjobjokke

August 15, 2019 at 01:11 AM

Considering your English on this thread, most likely problem is your language, too many grammar mistakes, other possible causes for rejection are, not enough pictures, a subject that's been used too many times, bad formatting, too short
Gorden2070 avatar

Gorden2070

August 15, 2019 at 01:16 AM

Heyy u guys
Respextdaflowwwwww avatar

Respextdaflowwwwww

August 15, 2019 at 01:18 AM

my grammar is good i guess.. and i have added like 2200 words and not too many images cause its not needed.
Nagetto avatar

Nagetto

August 15, 2019 at 01:21 AM

It might be language or on how people rate it. If it's new and trending or not, it all depends on what you end up doing. Plus you don't have to trust me, I really don't know much about the articles anyway. Everything on this website tends to be broken for me lol idk why though.
Respextdaflowwwwww avatar

Respextdaflowwwwww

August 15, 2019 at 01:23 AM

y'all said the same thing except gorden, he just came to say hi... ;-;
therealelizabeth avatar

therealelizabeth

August 15, 2019 at 07:57 AM

It's the kids who don't want you to get sg from articles bro
My artical isn't plagiarism but still it get rejected.... - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag