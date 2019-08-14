My artical isn't plagiarism but still it get rejected....

Respextdaflowwwwww Is their any reason for it... it's no even spam for real...

Bjobjokke Considering your English on this thread, most likely problem is your language, too many grammar mistakes, other possible causes for rejection are, not enough pictures, a subject that's been used too many times, bad formatting, too short



Gorden2070 Heyy u guys

Respextdaflowwwwww my grammar is good i guess.. and i have added like 2200 words and not too many images cause its not needed.

Nagetto It might be language or on how people rate it. If it's new and trending or not, it all depends on what you end up doing. Plus you don't have to trust me, I really don't know much about the articles anyway. Everything on this website tends to be broken for me lol idk why though.

Respextdaflowwwwww y'all said the same thing except gorden, he just came to say hi... ;-;