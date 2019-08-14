Article review system os broken

Garrigues Olivier
Garrigues Olivier
Gem560
Nick
Nick
Gem4
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem231
Guilherme Pereira
Guilherme Pereira
Gem711
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem50
jackelineoliveira167
jackelineoliveira167
Gem339
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem639
Даниил
Даниил
Gem28
Иван Иванов
Иван Иванов
Gem28
hala sy
hala sy
Gem144
Steven Matheus
Steven Matheus
Gem28
The Real Ahmed
The Real Ahmed
Gem12
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem624
syeda naureen
syeda naureen
Gem28
SmO_oL
SmO_oL
Gem28
nilufar Akramva
nilufar Akramva
Gem28
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem3
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem14
colors Felicez
colors Felicez
Gem647
Rain

Gem19

unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

34

0/160

Back to General Discussions

Article review system os broken

Dazza11 avatar

Dazza11

August 14, 2019 at 09:15 PM

Each time a make an article they have been rejected with weird reasons..I got 2 articles accepted after writing it to misty and the users quite liked it..but i only got 77 SG from them..though they were popular pc games' review and were quite long amd well formatted.. You can search Assassin's Creed Review Forums under From Users and judge
Azkunki avatar

Azkunki

August 14, 2019 at 09:28 PM

Reading your article doesn't mean anything to judge how good it was when you sent it, as it may has been modified to make it better (and most likely was, at least for typos and such, if you only got 77 SG).
Azkunki avatar

Azkunki

August 14, 2019 at 09:48 PM

@Ethanmooo, I can't answer that question as I've never written articles (I think the answer is "no" though). However, you do lose xp by spamming, which you just did... (of course, you have to be reported first, but chances are that you will)
Dazza11 avatar

Dazza11

August 14, 2019 at 10:05 PM

@Azhunki no i didn't modify at all..believing or not is upto you
Anonymous12129 avatar

Anonymous12129

August 14, 2019 at 10:06 PM

хайпхайпдада
Azkunki avatar

Azkunki

August 14, 2019 at 10:10 PM

@Dazza11
"as IT may has been modified". I was talking about the mods that checked your article, not you.
Dazza11 avatar

Dazza11

August 14, 2019 at 10:12 PM

I don't think that happened i keep a copy of all my articles that i write..i matched it with that..and no nothing is changed
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

RobloxGeneral DiscussionsFortniteCounter-Strike: Global OffensiveView More

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Article review system os broken - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag