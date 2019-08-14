rate roblox pls

Rain

D34DSPIRIT avatar

D34DSPIRIT

August 14, 2019 at 12:35 PM

rate it 1 to 10
Killyoyoman avatar

Killyoyoman

August 14, 2019 at 12:43 PM

10 out 10
Mot0193 avatar

Mot0193

August 14, 2019 at 01:28 PM

5/10 kinda childish but still kinda popular... maybe 5.5/10 I hate the cringy music videos... and I don't play Roblox
bondowoso avatar

bondowoso

August 14, 2019 at 01:43 PM

8/10 quite good game but sometimes toxic
DarkTieX avatar

DarkTieX

August 14, 2019 at 10:34 PM

10/10 I love it!!!
SeptyRex avatar

SeptyRex

August 14, 2019 at 10:48 PM

its a very good game and i really like it
SeptyRex avatar

SeptyRex

August 14, 2019 at 10:49 PM

10/10 its a good game and its very well made i like the fact that u can create anything u want
SeptyRex avatar

SeptyRex

August 14, 2019 at 10:50 PM

to be honest i give it a 10/10 its a good game and its very well made i like the fact that u can create anything u want

0fOrGoTTen0 avatar

0fOrGoTTen0

August 14, 2019 at 11:34 PM

I give it a 10/10 defo
Funneks avatar

Funneks

August 15, 2019 at 12:06 AM

hi guys how are u
lzku avatar

lzku

August 15, 2019 at 02:00 AM

10/10 топ
lzku avatar

lzku

August 15, 2019 at 02:00 AM

привет
IWillBackJustWait avatar

IWillBackJustWait

August 15, 2019 at 11:44 AM

a 7/10 some people are toxic
BlackIce02 avatar

BlackIce02

August 15, 2019 at 12:01 PM

10/10 becouse u can block the toxic people.
Bellabutterfly avatar

Bellabutterfly

August 16, 2019 at 04:00 AM

10/10
Hcbence56 avatar

Hcbence56

August 16, 2019 at 04:15 AM

it was good when you could get TIX everyday, but it doesn't matter anymore, the problems are
some good maps/games are gone from roblox for some reason and there are musics wich are changed into boring ones and I don't like it. 6/10
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

August 16, 2019 at 05:05 AM

I rate it with 8/10 .
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

August 16, 2019 at 05:05 AM

Roblox can be better
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

August 16, 2019 at 05:06 AM

but I want to know why Roblox's developpers team is nit making games ?
khalil_khalil1 avatar

khalil_khalil1

August 16, 2019 at 05:07 AM

I think if they are able they will make some awsome games !
