rate roblox pls

5/10 kinda childish but still kinda popular... maybe 5.5/10 I hate the cringy music videos... and I don't play Roblox
8/10 quite good game but sometimes toxic
its a very good game and i really like it
10/10 its a good game and its very well made i like the fact that u can create anything u want
a 7/10 some people are toxic
10/10 becouse u can block the toxic people.
it was good when you could get TIX everyday, but it doesn't matter anymore, the problems are
some good maps/games are gone from roblox for some reason and there are musics wich are changed into boring ones and I don't like it. 6/10
but I want to know why Roblox's developpers team is nit making games ?
I think if they are able they will make some awsome games !