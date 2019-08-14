rate roblox pls

D34DSPIRIT rate it 1 to 10

Killyoyoman 10 out 10



Mot0193 5/10 kinda childish but still kinda popular... maybe 5.5/10 I hate the cringy music videos... and I don't play Roblox

bondowoso 8/10 quite good game but sometimes toxic

DarkTieX 10/10 I love it!!!

SeptyRex its a very good game and i really like it

SeptyRex 10/10 its a good game and its very well made i like the fact that u can create anything u want

SeptyRex to be honest i give it a 10/10 its a good game and its very well made i like the fact that u can create anything u want





0fOrGoTTen0 I give it a 10/10 defo

Funneks hi guys how are u

lzku 10/10 топ

lzku привет

IWillBackJustWait a 7/10 some people are toxic

BlackIce02 10/10 becouse u can block the toxic people.

Bellabutterfly 10/10

Hcbence56 it was good when you could get TIX everyday, but it doesn't matter anymore, the problems are

some good maps/games are gone from roblox for some reason and there are musics wich are changed into boring ones and I don't like it. 6/10

khalil_khalil1 I rate it with 8/10 .

khalil_khalil1 Roblox can be better

khalil_khalil1 but I want to know why Roblox's developpers team is nit making games ?