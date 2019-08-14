general
34
40
0/160
andoy
August 14, 2019 at 09:42 AM
I want to know if this is cool or not.
TheGuestBoy233
August 14, 2019 at 01:10 PM
Nah Fam. JK JK!
derrtydevil
August 15, 2019 at 05:08 AM
it’s really good.
August 15, 2019 at 05:09 AM
Yeah it can get grindy
But gameplay-wise it’s great
August 15, 2019 at 05:10 AM
And story keeps it interesting.
And the updates keep everything fresh.
August 16, 2019 at 05:13 AM
Hope you at least try it.
shokavo51
August 16, 2019 at 11:01 AM
natlie_slmov
August 18, 2019 at 04:09 PM
yeaaah cool
JohnasKing
August 18, 2019 at 04:21 PM
cool
aydar8hakimov
August 22, 2019 at 03:29 PM
coool
September 27, 2019 at 04:29 AM
space ninja = cool
September 27, 2019 at 04:30 AM
And free to play with open world
LegendOfStan
September 29, 2019 at 10:34 PM
HIDROKANEKI
October 7, 2019 at 08:04 PM
Cool
RayFinn
October 7, 2019 at 11:05 PM
Sure,cool and enjoy
Bybarg
November 1, 2019 at 09:00 PM
A lot of content.
But too many grind.
November 1, 2019 at 09:01 PM
Good graphics.
DoctorGhostman
November 2, 2019 at 12:26 AM
i should play the game is good
kinspiron14
November 4, 2019 at 04:21 PM
Cool game for kids
MESTERVOKOSZTCS
November 4, 2019 at 10:23 PM
November 4, 2019 at 10:24 PM
cool graphics
very nice
