Cool or Not?

andoy avatar

andoy

August 14, 2019 at 09:42 AM

I want to know if this is cool or not.

TheGuestBoy233 avatar

TheGuestBoy233

August 14, 2019 at 01:10 PM

Nah Fam. JK JK!

derrtydevil avatar

derrtydevil

August 15, 2019 at 05:08 AM

it’s really good.

derrtydevil avatar

derrtydevil

August 15, 2019 at 05:09 AM

Yeah it can get grindy

derrtydevil avatar

derrtydevil

August 15, 2019 at 05:09 AM

But gameplay-wise it’s great

derrtydevil avatar

derrtydevil

August 15, 2019 at 05:10 AM

And story keeps it interesting.

derrtydevil avatar

derrtydevil

August 15, 2019 at 05:10 AM

And the updates keep everything fresh.

derrtydevil avatar

derrtydevil

August 16, 2019 at 05:13 AM

Hope you at least try it.

shokavo51 avatar

shokavo51

August 16, 2019 at 11:01 AM

jg . 'n ktcn nhe bn

natlie_slmov avatar

natlie_slmov

August 18, 2019 at 04:09 PM

yeaaah cool

JohnasKing avatar

JohnasKing

August 18, 2019 at 04:21 PM

cool

aydar8hakimov avatar

aydar8hakimov

August 22, 2019 at 03:29 PM

coool

derrtydevil avatar

derrtydevil

September 27, 2019 at 04:29 AM

space ninja = cool

derrtydevil avatar

derrtydevil

September 27, 2019 at 04:30 AM

And free to play with open world

LegendOfStan avatar

LegendOfStan

September 29, 2019 at 10:34 PM

cool

HIDROKANEKI avatar

HIDROKANEKI

October 7, 2019 at 08:04 PM

Cool

RayFinn avatar

RayFinn

October 7, 2019 at 11:05 PM

Sure,cool and enjoy

Bybarg avatar

Bybarg

November 1, 2019 at 09:00 PM

A lot of content.

Bybarg avatar

Bybarg

November 1, 2019 at 09:00 PM

But too many grind.

Bybarg avatar

Bybarg

November 1, 2019 at 09:01 PM

Good graphics.

DoctorGhostman avatar

DoctorGhostman

November 2, 2019 at 12:26 AM

i should play the game is good

kinspiron14 avatar

kinspiron14

November 4, 2019 at 04:21 PM

Cool game for kids

MESTERVOKOSZTCS avatar

MESTERVOKOSZTCS

November 4, 2019 at 10:23 PM

cool

MESTERVOKOSZTCS avatar

MESTERVOKOSZTCS

November 4, 2019 at 10:24 PM

cool graphics

MESTERVOKOSZTCS avatar

MESTERVOKOSZTCS

November 4, 2019 at 10:24 PM

very nice

