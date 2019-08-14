never winter rate this game

is the game is good i want to know soo i will play it later
this is super cool how to level up from this game
Neverwinter is a good game and nice to play.
Its a nice game, but idont think anyone plays it anymore
Its a great game and an investment. I love it
i would give neverwinter an 8 out of 10 :star2::star:
Whats the point of this game i just domt get it
I played this game and it is as any other MMORPG game. Go to missions complete them get rewards do it again.
I TOOK LIKE 50000 SCREEN SHOTS ABOUT GETTING OVER LVL 10, im mad and neverwinter sucks becuse of that boohooo
dont play this game it is not fun
I think 5/10, medium mmo.
this game is my favorite because cool game