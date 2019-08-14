Rain

never winter rate this game

flowjay20k avatar

flowjay20k

August 14, 2019 at 08:35 AM

is the game is good i want to know soo i will play it later
gamehag78 avatar

gamehag78

December 7, 2019 at 04:23 PM

this is super cool how to level up from this game
RayFinn avatar

RayFinn

December 8, 2019 at 01:35 AM

Neverwinter is a good game and nice to play.
NoNoNo3 avatar

NoNoNo3

January 15, 2020 at 12:55 PM

Its a nice game, but idont think anyone plays it anymore
vanessa202 avatar

vanessa202

January 15, 2020 at 02:11 PM

Its a great game and an investment. I love it
aduskus3215 avatar

aduskus3215

January 27, 2020 at 01:36 PM

0/10 Can't even connect.
marv avatar

marv

January 27, 2020 at 04:51 PM

i would give neverwinter an 8 out of 10 :star2::star:
RedScorpion112 avatar

RedScorpion112

January 28, 2020 at 01:04 AM

0/10?????????????
X_Touko avatar

X_Touko

January 28, 2020 at 03:10 AM

Whats the point of this game i just domt get it
Saytto avatar

Saytto

January 29, 2020 at 02:07 AM

I played this game and it is as any other MMORPG game. Go to missions complete them get rewards do it again.
Taljat avatar

Taljat

January 29, 2020 at 03:24 AM

I TOOK LIKE 50000 SCREEN SHOTS ABOUT GETTING OVER LVL 10, im mad and neverwinter sucks becuse of that boohooo

manakuk avatar

manakuk

January 30, 2020 at 11:27 PM

noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::100:
boofman avatar

boofman

January 30, 2020 at 11:51 PM

dont play this game it is not fun
oldtraffar avatar

oldtraffar

March 12, 2020 at 12:08 AM

I think 5/10, medium mmo.
Santoswendell21 avatar

Santoswendell21

March 16, 2020 at 12:05 PM

this game is my favorite because cool game

Alexgameryt_tv avatar

Alexgameryt_tv

March 16, 2020 at 01:02 PM

It's good quality game
KaiokenX7 avatar

KaiokenX7

March 17, 2020 at 05:04 PM

6 out of 10 .
never winter rate this game - Neverwinter Forum on Gamehag