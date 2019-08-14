hala sy
why i dont

solom201 avatar

solom201

August 14, 2019 at 06:45 AM

why i dont get any xp from comennt pls tell me any one

Keloog avatar

Keloog

August 14, 2019 at 11:41 AM

There is limit on how much xp you can get in one day.I've seen on other posts you can get xp 5 times per day

acli007 avatar

acli007

August 14, 2019 at 11:59 AM

Only the first five replies a day are rewarded with experience.:laughing:

zsolivr_medo avatar

zsolivr_medo

August 14, 2019 at 12:28 PM

thanks for watching mans

blboloxo avatar

blboloxo

August 14, 2019 at 01:28 PM

yes

blboloxo avatar

blboloxo

August 14, 2019 at 01:29 PM

so ya there is limit

BratanK83 avatar

BratanK83

August 14, 2019 at 01:30 PM

robloxxx cool game

