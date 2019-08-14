general
34
39
0/160
solom201
August 14, 2019 at 06:45 AM
why i dont get any xp from comennt pls tell me any one
Keloog
August 14, 2019 at 11:41 AM
There is limit on how much xp you can get in one day.I've seen on other posts you can get xp 5 times per day
acli007
August 14, 2019 at 11:59 AM
Only the first five replies a day are rewarded with experience.:laughing:
zsolivr_medo
August 14, 2019 at 12:28 PM
thanks for watching mans
blboloxo
August 14, 2019 at 01:28 PM
yes
August 14, 2019 at 01:29 PM
so ya there is limit
BratanK83
August 14, 2019 at 01:30 PM
robloxxx cool game
