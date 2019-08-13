Guilherme Pereira
how to play this game???? tell me?

rrerer222222 avatar

rrerer222222

August 13, 2019 at 05:57 PM

iwont to try this game
whisper2 avatar

whisper2

August 14, 2019 at 04:04 AM

The game has some pretty good tutorial for anyone to understand how it works. Obviously you would have the possibility to do them from the start.
Parapappero avatar

Parapappero

August 14, 2019 at 05:23 AM

The tutorials exist for this bruh.
The_Observer avatar

The_Observer

August 14, 2019 at 06:10 AM

You will have 3 teams for newbies, 3 vehicles and each own tutorials and alot of strategies for you to play.
supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

August 14, 2019 at 11:45 AM

Not sure what this is about, but there's a tutorial for this, most of the games do
rashedrsd5758 avatar

rashedrsd5758

August 14, 2019 at 12:14 PM

its quite similer to world of tanks
predatorgg790 avatar

predatorgg790

August 18, 2019 at 09:40 PM

PLAY THE TUTORIAL
CallMeKev avatar

CallMeKev

August 18, 2019 at 11:24 PM

its not that hard to understand, there are some really good tutorials for every type of vehicle.

highroads avatar

highroads

August 18, 2019 at 11:26 PM

I just want to see the kids again pls Karen.
I only do meth on wednesday

how to play this game???? tell me? - War Thunder Forum on Gamehag