Rain

Gem0

SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: ....
Sign in to start chatting

38

0/160

Back to General Discussions

I know why you need to be level 3 to get robux

VampricVampire avatar

VampricVampire

August 12, 2019 at 06:24 PM

To prevent scam bots on getting robux
VampricVampire avatar

VampricVampire

August 12, 2019 at 06:25 PM

Yes.this is very true a hundreed percent
lukaj avatar

lukaj

August 14, 2019 at 11:09 AM

I think you need to be level 3 to redeem any reward, because this way you will spend more time and do more things here, which is what Gamehag wants.
anonymousp avatar

anonymousp

February 24, 2021 at 05:48 PM

so you can spend more time on gameahag so it will take longer to get it
fluffypuff avatar

fluffypuff

February 24, 2021 at 06:16 PM

well, its not a matter if its levle 3 to get robux, its basic as the first part of the message says, its to prevent bots, multi accounts ect. to empty the rewards from the active users.

but its only one of the reasons to why the system is like this. can't tell the other reasons though.
mspkkk avatar

mspkkk

February 24, 2021 at 06:47 PM

hey can you tell me why gayhag always getting down my lvl, I'm just writing one discussion per day
WOW2021 avatar

WOW2021

February 24, 2021 at 11:37 PM

y do u need to be
WOW2021 avatar

WOW2021

February 24, 2021 at 11:37 PM

how do u level up

enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

I know why you need to be level 3 to get robux - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag