This post is a tribute to my favorite WT machines (arcade). Feel free to comment and/or share your own.



I am up to MiG-15 in USSR, tier 4 in everything else.

BR level is given in parens.

Star "*" marks planes I haven't yet flown myself, just going by rep and head-to-head experience.

In bold are my favorite planes.



Bombs away!



US:



A-20 (2.3): "catch me if you can"

P-47 (3.0): all-around beast in this BR

P-39 (3.7): 37mm troll machines, bomber terror

BTD-1* (4.3, prem): seems like a fun way to troll at high alt

B-17 (5.0): not quite as OP as some think, but still.. n00b fighter terror

F8F* (5.3): tough opponent



notes: somewhat underwhelming early fighters, gets strong late war



Germany:



Me-109 F1,F2,F4,G2 (3.3,3.7,4.3): kings of altitude

Do-17 E2/E4 (4.7): was borderline OP before WT added 2 tons to bombload.. lol

MIG-15bis (8.7): see Russia



notes: lots of solid machines all-around. 190s are powerful, but their BR is tough (must be lots of good pilots)



USSR:



LaGG-3-8/11 (2.0): sheer biplane terror

SB-2 (2.0): bomb-all-day, biplane terror

MIG-3-34 (2.3): 2xShvaks speed-demon

P-40-E1 (2.3, prem): all-around beauty.

Ar-2 (2.7): 1.5 ton bombload with diving ability & maneuvrability

Pe-2-205 (3.7, prem): best money-maker in the game, precision bombing with mucha speed

Yak-9T (3.7), P-39/63 (prem): 37mm troll machines, bomber terror

I-185-M82 (4.0): angry bird with turbo climb, instant roll & 3 center-mounted Shvaks. Whatever's in front, dies.

Yer-2-Ach (4.7): "when 4 tons are not enough". Base-killer, though less influential than before; lifetime achievement award

MIG-15/bis* (8.3,8.7): ppl seem to fear it



notes: low-tier heaven, high-tier meh (except MiG-15)



Britain



Beaufighter Mk VIc (3.0): 4x20mm tank

Spitfire Mk IIb (3.7): all-around beauty

Typhoon Mk Ib (3.7, prem): 4x20mm terror

Spitfire F.Mk IX (4.3): all-around beauty

Spitfire (Griffon)* (5.0): ppl seem to dig it

Wellingtons (--): hah...really makes you appreciate bomber pilot sacrifices in WW2.





