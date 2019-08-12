Which plane is best??? I like Migs. Which is best ???
Generally speaking the american tree is probably the strongest
This post is a tribute to my favorite WT machines (arcade). Feel free to comment and/or share your own.
I am up to MiG-15 in USSR, tier 4 in everything else.
BR level is given in parens.
Star "*" marks planes I haven't yet flown myself, just going by rep and head-to-head experience.
In bold are my favorite planes.
Bombs away!
US:
A-20 (2.3): "catch me if you can"
P-47 (3.0): all-around beast in this BR
P-39 (3.7): 37mm troll machines, bomber terror
BTD-1* (4.3, prem): seems like a fun way to troll at high alt
B-17 (5.0): not quite as OP as some think, but still.. n00b fighter terror
F8F* (5.3): tough opponent
notes: somewhat underwhelming early fighters, gets strong late war
Germany:
Me-109 F1,F2,F4,G2 (3.3,3.7,4.3): kings of altitude
Do-17 E2/E4 (4.7): was borderline OP before WT added 2 tons to bombload.. lol
MIG-15bis (8.7): see Russia
notes: lots of solid machines all-around. 190s are powerful, but their BR is tough (must be lots of good pilots)
USSR:
LaGG-3-8/11 (2.0): sheer biplane terror
SB-2 (2.0): bomb-all-day, biplane terror
MIG-3-34 (2.3): 2xShvaks speed-demon
P-40-E1 (2.3, prem): all-around beauty.
Ar-2 (2.7): 1.5 ton bombload with diving ability & maneuvrability
Pe-2-205 (3.7, prem): best money-maker in the game, precision bombing with mucha speed
Yak-9T (3.7), P-39/63 (prem): 37mm troll machines, bomber terror
I-185-M82 (4.0): angry bird with turbo climb, instant roll & 3 center-mounted Shvaks. Whatever's in front, dies.
Yer-2-Ach (4.7): "when 4 tons are not enough". Base-killer, though less influential than before; lifetime achievement award
MIG-15/bis* (8.3,8.7): ppl seem to fear it
notes: low-tier heaven, high-tier meh (except MiG-15)
Britain
Beaufighter Mk VIc (3.0): 4x20mm tank
Spitfire Mk IIb (3.7): all-around beauty
Typhoon Mk Ib (3.7, prem): 4x20mm terror
Spitfire F.Mk IX (4.3): all-around beauty
Spitfire (Griffon)* (5.0): ppl seem to dig it
Wellingtons (--): hah...really makes you appreciate bomber pilot sacrifices in WW2.
