Rain

Gem31

unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: ....
unranked rank iconAtia: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem297 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDomenica Alexander Herrera: gg
unranked rank iconLeszek9028: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem38 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

33

0/160

Back to War Thunder

Which plane is best in War Thunder???

mihailogames813 avatar

mihailogames813

August 12, 2019 at 04:01 PM

Which plane is best??? I like Migs. Which is best ???

whisper2 avatar

whisper2

August 12, 2019 at 04:46 PM

Generally speaking the american tree is probably the strongest

bluezonex9 avatar

bluezonex9

August 13, 2019 at 09:16 PM

This post is a tribute to my favorite WT machines (arcade). Feel free to comment and/or share your own.

I am up to MiG-15 in USSR, tier 4 in everything else.
BR level is given in parens.
Star "*" marks planes I haven't yet flown myself, just going by rep and head-to-head experience.
In bold are my favorite planes.

Bombs away!

US:

A-20 (2.3): "catch me if you can"
P-47 (3.0): all-around beast in this BR
P-39 (3.7): 37mm troll machines, bomber terror
BTD-1* (4.3, prem): seems like a fun way to troll at high alt
B-17 (5.0): not quite as OP as some think, but still.. n00b fighter terror
F8F* (5.3): tough opponent

notes: somewhat underwhelming early fighters, gets strong late war

Germany:

Me-109 F1,F2,F4,G2 (3.3,3.7,4.3): kings of altitude
Do-17 E2/E4 (4.7): was borderline OP before WT added 2 tons to bombload.. lol
MIG-15bis (8.7): see Russia

notes: lots of solid machines all-around. 190s are powerful, but their BR is tough (must be lots of good pilots)

USSR:

LaGG-3-8/11 (2.0): sheer biplane terror
SB-2 (2.0): bomb-all-day, biplane terror
MIG-3-34 (2.3): 2xShvaks speed-demon
P-40-E1 (2.3, prem): all-around beauty.
Ar-2 (2.7): 1.5 ton bombload with diving ability & maneuvrability
Pe-2-205 (3.7, prem): best money-maker in the game, precision bombing with mucha speed
Yak-9T (3.7), P-39/63 (prem): 37mm troll machines, bomber terror
I-185-M82 (4.0): angry bird with turbo climb, instant roll & 3 center-mounted Shvaks. Whatever's in front, dies.
Yer-2-Ach (4.7): "when 4 tons are not enough". Base-killer, though less influential than before; lifetime achievement award
MIG-15/bis* (8.3,8.7): ppl seem to fear it

notes: low-tier heaven, high-tier meh (except MiG-15)

Britain

Beaufighter Mk VIc (3.0): 4x20mm tank
Spitfire Mk IIb (3.7): all-around beauty
Typhoon Mk Ib (3.7, prem): 4x20mm terror
Spitfire F.Mk IX (4.3): all-around beauty
Spitfire (Griffon)* (5.0): ppl seem to dig it
Wellingtons (--): hah...really makes you appreciate bomber pilot sacrifices in WW2.


mihailogames813 avatar

mihailogames813

August 13, 2019 at 09:18 PM

Wow, thaks dudes

RadikRD5 avatar

RadikRD5

August 13, 2019 at 10:36 PM

Черчилль I мой любимый, быстрый и имеет хорошую броню!

ravenor avatar

ravenor

August 14, 2019 at 06:37 PM

@bluzone can i convert your comment into article

ravenor avatar

ravenor

August 14, 2019 at 06:37 PM

if you mind

mihailogames813 avatar

mihailogames813

August 14, 2019 at 06:39 PM

@ravenor it is already stolen

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy