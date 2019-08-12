@Keloog Indeed. To prevent being spammed by notifications, we could only get 1 from the same person, but it wouldn't prevent still getting useless notifs. Also, it would be a little weird to allow only one notif regardless of the topic (instead of doing "1 notif per person per topic" (not counting there should also have to set the number of hours before we can get notifs again from that person, or the feature will quickly become useless)).



Of course, there could also be an option to disable those notifs, or only allow friend ones. To go farther, there could also be either a blacklist or a whitelist system (meaning "blacklist system = people are whitelisted by default" and "whitelist system = people are blacklisted by default"), but with blacklist we may still often have to add more people to the list (which can be annoying), and with whitelist, most people wouldn't even bother using it, and there could easily be people that should be whitelisted but aren't, and may never will since we didn't get a notif, so won't know easily about their answer (I still think that would be the best option though. At least there would be some notifs, without including ones from spam. Now it may not be considered useful enough to bother adding that feature, and the bugs it could induce).