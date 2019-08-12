general
NirobKorno
August 12, 2019 at 07:43 AM
Sry for my bad english
Why i'm loseing my xp?
any solution?
i am new here
bondowoso
August 12, 2019 at 07:47 AM
because you spammed and someone reported you
August 14, 2019 at 11:39 AM
Oh,,thanks for the infirmation
dinaizer1
August 14, 2019 at 01:45 PM
spaghettii
August 14, 2019 at 03:37 PM
