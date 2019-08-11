Rain

Are the mods dead?

Millhouse avatar

Millhouse

August 11, 2019 at 07:08 PM

I have seen so many spam threads and comments but no signs from the mods.

dixie_lane_sampson avatar

dixie_lane_sampson

August 11, 2019 at 08:41 PM

I have also noticed advertisements and spam....not sure if that is to be reported or if they are some kinda sponsors?

Azkunki avatar

Azkunki

August 11, 2019 at 09:22 PM

I just received gems for reporting spam. But I'm not sure they delete only spam, as I never spammed are lost xp (down from 53% to 38% (I'm level 2)). It's like they (or at least some of them) just delete anything that has been reported (feeling that is strenghtened by the fact I got my SGs really fast, it even kind of made me jump when I've heard something like 10 notifications in less than 3 seconds).

Millhouse avatar

Millhouse

August 11, 2019 at 10:44 PM

I got nothing from reporting spam ~.~ And yea, maybe they deleted threads that are marked as spam so anyone who commented on that post will lose xp

zExpired avatar

zExpired

August 12, 2019 at 04:33 AM

Uhm how are they dead

bondowoso avatar

bondowoso

August 12, 2019 at 05:13 AM

yeah i know the mods are kinda slow but i got a lot of sg for reporting 200ish spam comments, but theres some that hasnt been deleted for some reason

bondowoso avatar

bondowoso

August 12, 2019 at 05:17 AM

they deducted your xp because they think some of your reports are false

Millhouse avatar

Millhouse

August 12, 2019 at 08:16 PM

Kinda like not helpful right?

