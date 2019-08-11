I have seen so many spam threads and comments but no signs from the mods.
I have also noticed advertisements and spam....not sure if that is to be reported or if they are some kinda sponsors?
I just received gems for reporting spam. But I'm not sure they delete only spam, as I never spammed are lost xp (down from 53% to 38% (I'm level 2)). It's like they (or at least some of them) just delete anything that has been reported (feeling that is strenghtened by the fact I got my SGs really fast, it even kind of made me jump when I've heard something like 10 notifications in less than 3 seconds).
I got nothing from reporting spam ~.~ And yea, maybe they deleted threads that are marked as spam so anyone who commented on that post will lose xp
yeah i know the mods are kinda slow but i got a lot of sg for reporting 200ish spam comments, but theres some that hasnt been deleted for some reason
they deducted your xp because they think some of your reports are false
Kinda like not helpful right?