The pros and cons of Red Dead Redemption 2 and a short overview of the game in total.

First of all before you read this keep in mind this is in my opinion and you are free to disagree.



What is Red Dead Redemption 2 ?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a western style game that is set just before the industrial revolution. Made by Rockstar Games, released on October 26, 2018. Red Dead Redemption 2 is the pre-sequal to the 2010 game Red Dead Redemption.



An overview of Red Dead Redemption 2

You play as Arthur Morgan, a member of the ''Van Der Linde gang'' a gang ran by a man called ''Dutch Van Der Linde'' and the gangs over all goal is to live free from the law. But it doesn't end like that as you will encounter immersive gameplay and a wide variety of missions and side missons to complete and even challenges and much more.



What makes Red Dead Redemption 2 immersive?

The games impressive detail is what makes it truly immersive, from the combat to the way you dress and everything in between heres a list of some of the immersive features









-Wearing dirty clothes <effects the way people look at you and what they say to you>

-Not cleaning your weapons <not cleaning weapons can result in clunky combat and weapon jams and more>

-Eating <not eating will make arthur skinny and able to have more stamina and eating to much will give you more health but lower stamina>

-Horse care <brushing and feeding your horse will earn bonding point and make your horse better in combat situations>



/\that list could go on for days but they are very few of the extremely immersive features>



Pros

-Graphics <incredible detail>

-Game play <smooth and authentic>

-Characterisation <each character has their own different personality>

-Lack of bugs <bugs are hard to come across>

-Story <creative new story>



Cons

-The ending <disappointing to say the least>

-Dlc's <lack of dlc>

-Updates <updates not all that often>





list of details and new features added

-clothes wave in wind

-clothes get dirty when you have been in mud/dirt and will clean off when you go in water

-guns now have customisation

-haircuts

-bathing

-eating

-clothes to keep you warm in cold and clothes to keep you cold in hot

-when to hot stamina goes down

-when to cold stamina goes down

-pelt quality's added for all of you hunters



So is Read Dead Redemption 2 worth the buy



Yes, The pros out way the cons and the game is a experience worth paying for









