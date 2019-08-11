jackelineoliveira167
Half Dead 2 review

daeqwr32daeqwr32 avatar

daeqwr32daeqwr32

August 11, 2019 at 06:15 PM

A short yet detailed review on Half Dead 2



What is Half Dead 2?
Half dead 2 is a single player/multiplayer game that challenges you to go through rooms filled to the brim with deadly and creative traps to make your time harder finding the elevator to the next floor or even the exit. If thats not your play style Half dead 2 offers a pvp gamemode were you have to find weapons and armour yet still going through these rooms in a attempt to find and kill the other players.

Doesn't Half dead 2 get boring after while?
The simple answer to that is no. Game play stays interesting as you are always finding different traps or obstacles to overcome and depending on the game mode you will always find different loot to help you fight your enemies.

Is Half dead 2 worth buying?
yes as it is a very small price of $7.00 and considering the amount of fun and hours you and your friends will put in to this game it is defiantly worth it. I my self have sunk 22 hours into it already and i got it a week and a half ago.  I mean 7 dollars for countless hours of fun.


Does Half dead 2 have good graphics?
yes this is one of the things i was very suprised with and that is w=how good looking the graphics are. Half dead 2 gives you many options of graphical settings to turn on and off some of them include

-reflection
-texture resolution <goes up to 200%!!!!>
-particles 

so imagine putting them together and you get a stunning looking game and they are only a few of the possible graphic settings that you can change.



i2V7Nsu55TQgWtmRCsFUth2aV2hxFp.PNG







Half dead 2's bugs?
Bugs and glitches i personal have not come across a single one but if you do the staff and creators are extremely nice i was talking to them on their discord and they go out of their way to ensure the best experience possible for you.

character customisation in half dead 2?
Yes there is you can personalise your character. When you start the game you begin with being able to change facial and body features but later on in the game you will recive creates that have new cloths characters and more that you can add to your player to make everyone their own individual.

Is there a online community in Half dead 2?
Yes actual there is a fairly wide player base, when ive played with people besides my friends i can connect to a game in seconds as there is no wait trying to find players, and hey if there wasn't a online community play it with your friends <highly recommend you play with friends (FUN!!!!!!!!).



Is Half dead 2 worth your buy?

Yes 150% this game will provide many hours of fun game play that you will not get sick of and it will create good times/memories when you play with friends






-any other games/things you want me to discuss or review leave a comment-

also any questions ask:)

xek11 avatar

xek11

August 11, 2019 at 06:31 PM

BIEN HERMANO haha thanks

zochem22 avatar

zochem22

August 12, 2019 at 08:47 AM

не очень хорошо

daeqwr32daeqwr32 avatar

daeqwr32daeqwr32

August 12, 2019 at 11:10 AM


почему что не так с этим

rga2313 avatar

rga2313

August 12, 2019 at 11:33 AM

p think this game is nice

rga2313 avatar

rga2313

August 12, 2019 at 11:34 AM

why you can make articel so fast

BeastHypers avatar

BeastHypers

August 12, 2019 at 02:13 PM

half dead 2 is funny then you make fun of your friend

daeqwr32daeqwr32 avatar

daeqwr32daeqwr32

August 13, 2019 at 03:24 AM

beast hypers lol andrga what do u mean ''why you can make articel so fast''

IlayDavid avatar

IlayDavid

August 18, 2019 at 04:11 PM

Nic egame! :)

daeqwr32daeqwr32 avatar

daeqwr32daeqwr32

August 18, 2019 at 04:19 PM

Thank you all for the comments if any suggestions please leave a comment

FranklinGTA avatar

FranklinGTA

August 19, 2019 at 12:44 PM

Is it free to play??

Haaks1998 avatar

Haaks1998

August 19, 2019 at 01:03 PM

No it is $2.5 on steam.

Haaks avatar

Haaks

August 19, 2019 at 01:25 PM

Seems like interesting game.

TrevorGTA avatar

TrevorGTA

August 19, 2019 at 01:50 PM

It is a nice game.

daeqwr32daeqwr32 avatar

daeqwr32daeqwr32

August 19, 2019 at 02:57 PM

It is a fun and in genral a good game i recommend it

IlayDavid avatar

IlayDavid

August 19, 2019 at 03:32 PM

realy nice game

Sulimen avatar

Sulimen

August 28, 2019 at 03:48 PM

It was one of the most revolutionary games of its time. It brought an engine that to this day is still used by a lot of people. It got so popular, that the 3rd sequel is so hyped to the lenghts where any variant released will never satisfy anyone due to the expectations.

To this day i believe Half-Lif--- oh... half--... Half Dead ... okay ... Half Dead 2..

Ignore what i said, carry on.

HORAN avatar

HORAN

August 28, 2019 at 05:33 PM

half alive half death that is a vampire??

HORAN avatar

HORAN

August 28, 2019 at 05:34 PM

half alive half death that is a vampire??
that is anoying

HORAN avatar

HORAN

August 28, 2019 at 05:34 PM

whahahahahahahah imposible

games_gamer avatar

games_gamer

August 28, 2019 at 05:54 PM

soo cool but im not 18 years old

denisdaf avatar

denisdaf

August 28, 2019 at 06:57 PM

this game is a wonderful great must buy :)

3eyedraven avatar

3eyedraven

August 28, 2019 at 07:09 PM

looks nice, thanks!

DeadArrov4423 avatar

DeadArrov4423

August 28, 2019 at 07:24 PM

thanks for help

DeadArrov4423 avatar

DeadArrov4423

August 28, 2019 at 07:24 PM

its awsome

