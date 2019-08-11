35
daeqwr32daeqwr32
August 11, 2019 at 06:15 PM
A short yet detailed review on Half Dead 2
xek11
August 11, 2019 at 06:31 PM
BIEN HERMANO haha thanks
zochem22
August 12, 2019 at 08:47 AM
не очень хорошо
daeqwr32daeqwr32
August 12, 2019 at 11:10 AM
почему что не так с этим
rga2313
August 12, 2019 at 11:33 AM
p think this game is nice
rga2313
August 12, 2019 at 11:34 AM
why you can make articel so fast
BeastHypers
August 12, 2019 at 02:13 PM
half dead 2 is funny then you make fun of your friend
daeqwr32daeqwr32
August 13, 2019 at 03:24 AM
beast hypers lol andrga what do u mean ''why you can make articel so fast''
IlayDavid
August 18, 2019 at 04:11 PM
Nic egame! :)
daeqwr32daeqwr32
August 18, 2019 at 04:19 PM
Thank you all for the comments if any suggestions please leave a comment
FranklinGTA
August 19, 2019 at 12:44 PM
Is it free to play??
Haaks1998
August 19, 2019 at 01:03 PM
No it is $2.5 on steam.
Haaks
August 19, 2019 at 01:25 PM
Seems like interesting game.
TrevorGTA
August 19, 2019 at 01:50 PM
It is a nice game.
daeqwr32daeqwr32
August 19, 2019 at 02:57 PM
It is a fun and in genral a good game i recommend it
IlayDavid
August 19, 2019 at 03:32 PM
realy nice game
Sulimen
August 28, 2019 at 03:48 PM
It was one of the most revolutionary games of its time. It brought an engine that to this day is still used by a lot of people. It got so popular, that the 3rd sequel is so hyped to the lenghts where any variant released will never satisfy anyone due to the expectations.
To this day i believe Half-Lif--- oh... half--... Half Dead ... okay ... Half Dead 2..
Ignore what i said, carry on.
HORAN
August 28, 2019 at 05:33 PM
half alive half death that is a vampire??
HORAN
August 28, 2019 at 05:34 PM
HORAN

August 28, 2019 at 05:34 PM

that is anoying
that is anoying
HORAN
August 28, 2019 at 05:34 PM
whahahahahahahah imposible
games_gamer
August 28, 2019 at 05:54 PM
soo cool but im not 18 years old
denisdaf
August 28, 2019 at 06:57 PM
this game is a wonderful great must buy :)
3eyedraven
August 28, 2019 at 07:09 PM
looks nice, thanks!
DeadArrov4423
August 28, 2019 at 07:24 PM
thanks for help
DeadArrov4423
August 28, 2019 at 07:24 PM
its awsome
