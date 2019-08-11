So I didn't know how it works and I wrote one of my last year lectures from internet, it was rejected so I'm afraid am i gonna get a ban for it?
You might end up getting banned if you keep at it. Read the rules first, before trying to make an article.
Maybe don't do it again? It's against the rules delete it!
dont plagiarize anyones work???
that simple....?
dont think rejecting means anything, cause it seems most of the articles are being rejected, I try to vote positively on these that aren't complete gibberish or in russian language though
Plagiarism is unacceptable, my friend...
Rejection doesn't mean ban, don't worry. Though do not steal other people's work.
no you wont , but it will not get acccepted , try to type your own article and put Ingame pictures and if it good enough it will pass
you wont get banned. just try to make sure your article will be nice and make people interested so they could keep it. as long as you dont continue doing it you will be fine
Plagiarism is literally stealing others work. If you get caught there will be consequences. As long as you give credit and only take very little from the original article then everything is fine. Lifting entire article is bad though and you should stop doing it.