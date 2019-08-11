jackelineoliveira167
Will i get a ban for pliagarising?(it was my first article tho)

therealelizabeth avatar

therealelizabeth

August 11, 2019 at 08:44 AM

So I didn't know how it works and I wrote one of my last year lectures from internet, it was rejected so I'm afraid am i gonna get a ban for it?

pavel_hristov avatar

pavel_hristov

August 11, 2019 at 08:45 AM

You might end up getting banned if you keep at it. Read the rules first, before trying to make an article.

Akakotoradiz avatar

Akakotoradiz

September 26, 2019 at 12:36 AM

Maybe don't do it again? It's against the rules delete it!

froggysfriend avatar

froggysfriend

September 26, 2019 at 12:39 AM

dont plagiarize anyones work???
that simple....?

NaranciaGiruga avatar

NaranciaGiruga

September 26, 2019 at 04:28 AM

dont think rejecting means anything, cause it seems most of the articles are being rejected, I try to vote positively on these that aren't complete gibberish or in russian language though

vobeo01 avatar

vobeo01

September 26, 2019 at 05:41 AM

Plagiarism is unacceptable, my friend...

Ogisagin1 avatar

Ogisagin1

September 26, 2019 at 09:09 PM

Rejection doesn't mean ban, don't worry. Though do not steal other people's work.

mohamedok201 avatar

mohamedok201

September 30, 2019 at 04:01 PM

no you wont , but it will not get acccepted , try to type your own article and put Ingame pictures and if it good enough it will pass

XxAshWonderful avatar

XxAshWonderful

September 30, 2019 at 04:03 PM

you wont get banned. just try to make sure your article will be nice and make people interested so they could keep it. as long as you dont continue doing it you will be fine

adam_szabo avatar

adam_szabo

September 30, 2019 at 05:03 PM

Plagiarism is literally stealing others work. If you get caught there will be consequences. As long as you give credit and only take very little from the original article then everything is fine. Lifting entire article is bad though and you should stop doing it.

