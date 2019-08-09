colors Felicez
Counter-Strike 1.6 dirty secrets!

dumpists avatar

dumpists

August 9, 2019 at 11:40 PM

Hello everyone! Today we will be exploring counter strike's server browser and its secret little packages that came along with it. :) 

P.S English isn't my native language so if I make a mistake, please don't make angry comments!


  • The year is 2000

   In year 2000 Counter-strike was released and in fact it is also the first multiplayer game I ever played. And I will admit I had a pirated copy of the game because, of course parents wouldn't buy it for me. Also, if you went to school and thought why is it extremely forbidden to download old counter strike, it's because of its ''secret packages'' or simply malware. And who have ever had a pirated copy of counter-strike you all know that the only servers you were ever playing on was Asia, Russia or maybe South America. 

   But moving on forward the element of today all comes down to how open a certain platform is and that sometimes can be a problem. You got to understand at the same time being such an open platform you also open yourself up to more and more attacks being the more popular platform, being the most open platform, you understand that's where you're going to get attacked and unfortunately video games aren't too different either.
iMJzq7E8SXtw87RZe8WWYJ2yuINx5L.jpg

  • How were you attacked

   You see that Counter-Strike at the time and other shooters didn't have matchmaking where you just hit a button and the game finds you the appropriate players to play against and guess what, it's a great system. Hell, you could just hit a button and grab a beer, do something or even make some delicious tea if you had to and you would just get in the game. This system made that you don't have to search for servers in a server menu.

   But back in Counter-strike era you didn't have matchmaking and what it came down to was opening the server browser, finding a server of choice whatever map it was running, all of that and just clicking on it, loading up the required files and getting right into your game and for the most part it worked! But there were issues if you were playing on the pirated side like I was. And the pirated servers of course came with their own files and there was nothing stopping from modifying the servers and adding game-play features. And in the end, you could have zombie mods, gun game and other game modes. 

   However this came with an issue, see the server that I in fact played on or whatever batch of servers there were, was downloading files to my computer and in this case the files that are downloaded, some of them came with executable files and in the end I have downloaded a Trojan on the PC and most of the viruses were financially dominated so either they would lock you out of the computer or with your computer started doing DDoS attacks on other servers.
P6zBZAQbnPRawGMIjO4dzWq2K7Qbt9.jpg WJNB6wS96xLvHjJYYFcPmHXXvWUKe5.jpg

  • Should you be afraid?

   In the modern times you shouldn't be afraid of malware in the server browser, because the antivirus will stop almost all viruses and in CSGO server browser there are no viruses, because it is protected by Valve. But if you do load up old Counter-Strike still be careful, because those servers aren't protected 
fRHs1hb6lxx4iTmMmUFCNI0kEYFQQl.jpg

  • The end

   If you ever have been infected with malware because of Counter-strike, let me know in the comments!



 


 

CasPeR67 avatar

CasPeR67

August 10, 2019 at 03:16 AM

vry noice review

Lanux avatar

Lanux

August 10, 2019 at 04:15 AM

thanks for the warning

mishblyat avatar

mishblyat

August 10, 2019 at 07:49 AM

nouice very noice

johnny2811 avatar

johnny2811

August 10, 2019 at 08:27 AM

wow indeed!

mishblyat avatar

mishblyat

August 10, 2019 at 08:38 AM

very good thread

dustinkirito_barroga avatar

dustinkirito_barroga

August 10, 2019 at 09:09 AM

very nice review and good

Hdbaymax avatar

Hdbaymax

August 10, 2019 at 11:59 AM

very good cool keep it up

dumpists avatar

dumpists

August 10, 2019 at 12:13 PM

Thank you everyone for the kind words!

frag4 avatar

frag4

August 10, 2019 at 01:08 PM

клас все зрозуміло

edgars_saukums avatar

edgars_saukums

August 10, 2019 at 05:00 PM

good old times

ReyneLYT avatar

ReyneLYT

August 10, 2019 at 05:05 PM

It's very hard for me

ReyneLYT avatar

ReyneLYT

August 10, 2019 at 05:05 PM

thanks for the warning counter-strike :)

Ctinmur avatar

Ctinmur

August 10, 2019 at 06:04 PM

good to know

zochem210 avatar

zochem210

August 10, 2019 at 11:46 PM

давно новую пора качать

Stevegamig19 avatar

Stevegamig19

August 11, 2019 at 11:44 AM

wow how did you even know this

zochem211 avatar

zochem211

August 12, 2019 at 08:59 AM

ччччччя

zochem22 avatar

zochem22

August 12, 2019 at 09:05 AM

ччччччччч

flowjay20k avatar

flowjay20k

August 12, 2019 at 09:51 AM

i really want to play that game

flowjay20k avatar

flowjay20k

August 12, 2019 at 09:51 AM

but i dont have my own pc

flowjay20k avatar

flowjay20k

August 12, 2019 at 09:52 AM

i hope i got a good job and earn real money to buy my own pc

flowjay20k avatar

flowjay20k

August 12, 2019 at 09:52 AM

guess i need to work hard

BeastHypers avatar

BeastHypers

August 12, 2019 at 02:13 PM

this game is easy if you are good

BeastHypers avatar

BeastHypers

August 12, 2019 at 02:14 PM

you can buy it on steam if you want or download it for free

gigieerere avatar

gigieerere

August 12, 2019 at 02:14 PM

Nice in may mag

