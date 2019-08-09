Rain

Wolfenstein: Youngblood review.

GustavsL avatar

GustavsL

August 9, 2019 at 03:00 PM

Wolfenstein: Youngblood:  is a first-person shooter developed by MachineGames and Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks. Wolfenstein: Youngblood is the first modern co-op Wolfenstein adventure.

This is going to be a honest review of the game and also very harsh.


  • Story

   Nineteen years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazkowicz has disappeared after a mission into Nazi-occupied Paris. Now, after years of training from their battle-hardened father, BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz, are forced into action. 
q3t3o7kam5xVzsCpCwNul0oTLT1TXf.jpg

  •    Gameplay

   Team up with a friend or play alone. Level up, explore, and complete missions to unlock new abilities, weapons, gadgets, cosmetics, and more to complement your playstyle and customize your appearance.

   Wolfenstein: Youngblood features the most open-ended Wolfenstein experience to date. From a new base of operations located deep in the heart of the Paris catacombs, plan how and when to attack and dismantle the Nazi regime.
WmfmccsTcnKUzy8BcUil4ADQAnHKKZ.jpg

  • The Review

   The game is horrible! It doesn't even function with constant disconnects and just dreadful mechanics. You see that the point of this game was Co-op, it barely has any story. Most of the enemies are bullet sponges. The only reason this game would be played is because of Co-op and when Co-op doesn't work because of Bethesda's horrible launcher design. All of that is because of bad servers and when you or your friend gets disconnected, you have to quit the game losing all of your progress and begin from the start. Lego games have even better Co-op mechanics than this game!
   Shooting is same as Wolfenstein 2, but with a big difference that the enemies are bullet sponges, some enemies even need multiple magazines until he dies, you might just throw rocks at them and there would be no differences. And it doesn't matter if you are shooting at point blank or from afar. 
   The story the game portrays is also bad, they tried to make it witty, but it is absolutely horrible. And there also is no explanation of the mission you are doing, you can be doing missions in a submarine and suddenly you are in Kentucky. And the main characters are all the time derping around. You are basically playing as two annoying teenage children. When playing Wolfenstein you should feel like you are a Nazi killing machine. And in this game Hitler has already been killed, but in Wolfenstein 2 Hitler wasn't killed and Hitler would only be killed in Wolfenstein 3.
   And also the bad game mechanics and also random RPG elements with bullet sponges and upgradable weapons system.
   Oh and did I mention the game has microtransactions with it's premium currency. The premium currency is used to upgrade the weapons to make the game just a little bit easier. Got one shotted? Restore health! All we wanted is a Wolfenstein game with Co-op, but this is a looter shooter and there is no progression, because you start with all weapons. Classic Doom did a better job with the progression system!
zy1TnP5d2T7vbTvdSZN7LpCj9lJk92.jpg

  •  Verdict

   The game is absolutely a confused mess and I don't recommend buying the game. This game should be avoided, may it burn in the deepest pit of hell. And in my perspective, it isn't a Wolfenstein game. Also I have a new name for the game: Wolfenstein 76. If you want to play a good Co-op game, buy Left for Dead or Lego games, because they are just better :).

I need to play this game 100% AAAA

yuuichi7748m

yuuichi7748m

September 14, 2019 at 12:48 PM

wonderful!

AlexFox224

AlexFox224

September 14, 2019 at 01:11 PM

wow super game

Progamersvk

Progamersvk

September 14, 2019 at 01:46 PM

wolfenstein is so good you can shoot enemies

roio

roio

September 15, 2019 at 07:06 AM

It has a good soundtrack

Gopniks_Popniks

Gopniks_Popniks

September 15, 2019 at 01:51 PM

Good Cool And Nice

doggish

doggish

September 15, 2019 at 03:02 PM

I wasn't sure whether or not I should buy this game, this review is going to help me a lot, thank you!

SawFan

SawFan

September 23, 2019 at 12:33 AM

Too many microtransactions i dont recommend

la_lee_go

la_lee_go

September 23, 2019 at 01:29 PM

too many microtransactions i dont recommend

yuuji_kazami_csmoney

yuuji_kazami_csmoney

September 23, 2019 at 03:05 PM

честно говоря прошлые части удались намного лучше то ли сейчас такой геминг то ли разрабы любят много крови в играх ставлю 7 из 10

crusadersran

crusadersran

September 23, 2019 at 03:14 PM

Wow this app is so good

crusadersran

crusadersran

September 23, 2019 at 03:14 PM

i really2 like it!

crusadersran

crusadersran

September 23, 2019 at 03:15 PM

i want some robux

