To start off, ONE PIECE World Seeker begins by following the main protagonist of the series, Monkey D. Luffy. As he's escorted through a Marine prison, the other Straw Hats soon help him escape. Unluckily, one of the main antagonists knocks him off of the prison, which is in the sky. He wakes up on a beach, saved by a girl. The game then follows Luffy as he attempts to get back into the prison.

To be honest, World Seeker is a good game on paper, but the world feels empty, due to the lack of civilians, the environment feeling too roomy, and the fights feeling a little on the short end. There are some good fights like the final boss battle and a few of the other bosses, but otherwise, the game feels a little slow paced in fights. For example, during Kizaru's fight, defeating him felt extremely easy and all I really had to do was run around, then hit him with a few attacks, then run again. It felt repetitive and didn't feel like a fight. Otherwise, other bosses were much more difficult and I had to play it safe during their fights. As for the other Straw Hats, their role in the game is a bit of a letdown, cause the game isn't called Luffy: A One Piece Story, so I'd assume we could play as the other Straw Hats. On the other hand, their role in the game helps improve the gameplay slightly. Many of the cameos in the game are very fun and interesting to see, like when I saw Buggy, cause he's probably one of my favorite characters. The only thing I didn't have a gripe with was Luffy. The skill tree he had was fair and I enjoyed using his different abilities, especially Gear 4. Gear 4 was one of the more fun features of the game, but it made the game too easy for me, so I mainly stayed away from using it. However, his other attacks were still fun, and the ways that haki affected fights and combos were interesting. For example, observation haki let you see enemies through walls, but it didn't work like how Luffy uses it in the anime. He uses it to dodge, but there was no way to use it to dodge attacks, so that was a bit of a let down. On the other hand, busoshoku haki worked fine in the game, like how it affected your attacks and how they improved damage. Finally, this game isn't exactly A+ material, but it feels more like a B- or C+ if you're a fan of the anime, but a C- if you're looking for an open world RPG. If I had to choose ways to improve the gameplay, I would say that we should have access to another Straw Hat, like Zoro or Sanji, which thankfully is coming as DLC. Another way to improve the gameplay is to give the world more character. To be specific, make it feel more alive by filling it with quirky characters and civilians, cause the town is basically a wasteland with very few people living in it. One final thing I'd add to the game is to make the boss battles less about waiting and more about making the boss battles based on how you act during the fight. For example, instead of waiting for the enemy to let you attack them, find a way to stop the enemy from attacking and do as much damage as you can to defeat them. Personally, I like boss battles that run based on how you preform during the fight, rather than having to wait for the enemy to come to you.