Here's pro tips:

1. When you parachute you should drops early with other players cause the late players is pro but early is noobs. ( Maybe...)

2. Grab anything you see.

3. Distinguish your weapons (Melee: No range, Pistol: Low range, Shotgun: Low range, SMG: Mid Range, Rifles: Mid Range, Snipers: High range.)

4. Stealth is highest priority so don't shoot any Low range or Mid range guns cause you think you're so good or copying Youtubers. That would make them notice you and kill you.

5. If you have low or Mid then try to ambush, don't run around the map and look for them just wait inside house or something...

6. Don't be an dumbell and try to hide at a very obvious places like youtubers They are very lucky to not getting spotted or they tell them to not spot them.

7.If you're driving a vehicle but getting shot just simple jump out and stand behind the back of the car... Don't stand in there too long cause if your opponents still firing then you may ended up KABOOM!

8. Don't pick a gun with a knive.

9. Grenades could be very usefull if you mastered how to throw them in the right angles.

10. Don't get trolled or teamed up with someone not in your squad ( Trust me I already did and it did not ended up well)

Okay so that's all the tips i know for you to be pros and one more IMPORTANT tip left... just play. It's not important if you lost or quit what's important is you have Gaming Experiences. And no matter how low your level could be but with high Gaming Experiences you could be lvl as fast as god! Ok i'm done now thanks for reading this i really appreciate it! :))