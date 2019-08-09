Rain

HOW TO GET GOOD AT PUBG

Oseberg avatar

Oseberg

August 9, 2019 at 09:20 AM

i play pubg lite btw :T

SuperGamer583 avatar

SuperGamer583

August 9, 2019 at 04:00 PM

PUBG Lite is not available in my country. I hate it.

But yeah, watch others play it. Don't shoot at everyone you see. And just play, you will get better over time.

raitis_daukts avatar

raitis_daukts

August 9, 2019 at 04:09 PM

hello hello pro bro

Martiska99 avatar

Martiska99

August 28, 2019 at 05:00 PM

Only play and try new metods how play.. Say - you have to be moving... and many others ..

supracc avatar

supracc

August 31, 2019 at 03:29 AM

good yes xd

dustx6102 avatar

dustx6102

August 31, 2019 at 09:17 PM

asffasfsafsafasfasfasfafasfasfasfasf

The_Observer avatar

The_Observer

September 2, 2019 at 07:48 PM

Here's pro tips:
1. When you parachute you should drops early with other players cause the late players is pro but early is noobs. ( Maybe...)
2. Grab anything you see.
3. Distinguish your weapons (Melee: No range, Pistol: Low range, Shotgun: Low range, SMG: Mid Range, Rifles: Mid Range, Snipers: High range.)
4. Stealth is highest priority so don't shoot any Low range or Mid range guns cause you think you're so good or copying Youtubers. That would make them notice you and kill you.
5. If you have low or Mid then try to ambush, don't run around the map and look for them just wait inside house or something...
6. Don't be an dumbell and try to hide at a very obvious places like youtubers They are very lucky to not getting spotted or they tell them to not spot them.
7.If you're driving a vehicle but getting shot just simple jump out and stand behind the back of the car... Don't stand in there too long cause if your opponents still firing then you may ended up KABOOM!
8. Don't pick a gun with a knive.
9. Grenades could be very usefull if you mastered how to throw them in the right angles.
10. Don't get trolled or teamed up with someone not in your squad ( Trust me I already did and it did not ended up well)
Okay so that's all the tips i know for you to be pros and one more IMPORTANT tip left... just play. It's not important if you lost or quit what's important is you have Gaming Experiences. And no matter how low your level could be but with high Gaming Experiences you could be lvl as fast as god! Ok i'm done now thanks for reading this i really appreciate it! :))

Smg947 avatar

Smg947

September 6, 2019 at 06:09 PM

be goood to fight someone

nika_kharshiladze avatar

nika_kharshiladze

September 7, 2019 at 12:47 AM

Don't be noob

khan7471 avatar

khan7471

September 7, 2019 at 01:20 AM

Lite is love just camp ssssssssssssssssßssssss

iRedXS avatar

iRedXS

September 8, 2019 at 11:48 AM

Good game! Someone play it! True!

dkdsmk avatar

dkdsmk

September 14, 2019 at 07:35 PM

Wait to start, wait while camping, finish, repeat.

kevin_abecia avatar

kevin_abecia

September 14, 2019 at 07:56 PM

thx for the tips

Mkreitan48 avatar

Mkreitan48

September 15, 2019 at 09:09 PM

camp the bridge :ok_hand::ok_hand:

