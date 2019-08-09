Is there even possible to post them correct screenshot? i literally screenshoted 15/100 wins against players in missions. And they still rejected it. SO whats the fkin deal there? thats so stupid
this game is so good i play it i win fore 56
The question is : Where is the location to see my wins to complete the task.:sob:
where i am supposed to take the snap shid
If you go to your medals, then missions, you should find it. DO NOT use the same account as you did with War Thunder. You need to make a new account.