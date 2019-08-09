No
In the robux chest, you win often few robux, like 1 or 2
It's not the best way to get free robux
i do not know bcause i have got 2 chests and i got 3 robux in total so far for mr i think it is a rip off
Don't buy robux chest, keep your SG until you are level 3 for buy robux
Not worthed because of the low chances of getting more than you paid for
its just company strategy to make you think you bought more than what you get
Roblox chest are not worth it, but the problem with buying normal robux is that you have to be level 3, thats why i am gaining exp Right now
same here i am gaining to level 3 i am 96% and i am on level 2 and have 295 soul gems. Wish me luck!!!
im level 2 and im at 32% and i have 241 gems lol