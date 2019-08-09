Top 4ten
Robux chest is more profitable than normal robux?

Cricri6820 avatar

Cricri6820

August 9, 2019 at 12:39 AM

No
In the robux chest, you win often few robux, like 1 or 2
It's not the best way to get free robux

evos_bro_gamer_pro avatar

evos_bro_gamer_pro

August 9, 2019 at 12:49 AM

okay ty

brehmelol avatar

brehmelol

August 9, 2019 at 01:23 AM

nope its not

destroyerx40 avatar

destroyerx40

August 9, 2019 at 03:05 AM

In the robux chest, you win often few robux, like 1 or 2

leonardo@1234 avatar

leonardo@1234

August 9, 2019 at 03:21 AM

that is so cool game i gonna play that game ever

JayKayProd avatar

JayKayProd

August 9, 2019 at 03:42 AM

i do not know bcause i have got 2 chests and i got 3 robux in total so far for mr i think it is a rip off

Cricri6820 avatar

Cricri6820

August 9, 2019 at 03:58 PM

Don't buy robux chest, keep your SG until you are level 3 for buy robux

Blue98 avatar

Blue98

August 16, 2019 at 06:14 PM

Not worthed because of the low chances of getting more than you paid for

Green193 avatar

Green193

August 16, 2019 at 06:17 PM

its just company strategy to make you think you bought more than what you get

azaza_HAX avatar

azaza_HAX

August 16, 2019 at 06:47 PM

уснчтоу

azaza_HAX avatar

azaza_HAX

August 16, 2019 at 06:47 PM

fffffff


fffffffФ

IamVeryGoodFTW avatar

IamVeryGoodFTW

August 26, 2019 at 06:53 PM

Roblox chest are not worth it, but the problem with buying normal robux is that you have to be level 3, thats why i am gaining exp Right now

JayKayProd avatar

JayKayProd

August 26, 2019 at 07:00 PM

same here i am gaining to level 3 i am 96% and i am on level 2 and have 295 soul gems. Wish me luck!!!

Phoenix_1239 avatar

Phoenix_1239

August 26, 2019 at 09:25 PM

im level 2 and im at 32% and i have 241 gems lol

