Multiple contracts

dudenstuden avatar

dudenstuden

August 8, 2019 at 08:34 PM

Is there a way to complete both contracts for the same game? Is simply deleting the app enough? Should I use another phone or is it prohibited, sort of like multiaccounting?

Bonhomie avatar

Bonhomie

August 8, 2019 at 09:21 PM

I don't know, I'm new here. I'm looking for a way to earn some exp.

Millhouse avatar

Millhouse

August 8, 2019 at 11:48 PM

If you are talking about mobile games in the contract i think you just need to create google account then create your name similar to your name here and you are ready to go

Jdogbites avatar

Jdogbites

August 9, 2019 at 12:48 AM

Won't work as they record you IP address range when you download the game, doesn't matter if you make another google account or not. if the game was download by your IP address before you can't get credit again.

dudenstuden avatar

dudenstuden

August 9, 2019 at 02:57 AM

I'm not sure how ip works. If I go to my friend's house will that work?

ximordant avatar

ximordant

August 9, 2019 at 03:56 AM

I did so many contracts and got nothing i dont know why

