Is there a way to complete both contracts for the same game? Is simply deleting the app enough? Should I use another phone or is it prohibited, sort of like multiaccounting?
I don't know, I'm new here. I'm looking for a way to earn some exp.
If you are talking about mobile games in the contract i think you just need to create google account then create your name similar to your name here and you are ready to go
Won't work as they record you IP address range when you download the game, doesn't matter if you make another google account or not. if the game was download by your IP address before you can't get credit again.
I'm not sure how ip works. If I go to my friend's house will that work?
I did so many contracts and got nothing i dont know why