best way to grind in roblox jailbreak
I recommend you making a private server (or joining your friend's) and grinding there. No cops' gonna arrest you since you'll be the only person on the server (or with your friends).
k but me no have that many robux :(
best way is rob museum and jewelry store and train and keep rob them
thank you man for the tip
Best way to grind is to make a cycle preferally on a private server or on a low populated server.The cycle is Museum,Powerplant,check for train,bank,jewlery store