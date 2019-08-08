It's a pretty good game for being free.
its good until end game stuff where all you do is grind
It is true that they sold it to Gamigo and many players got mad for it. I'd say it's still good and you should try it, but expect the game to be worse
globglogabgalab says it is a true treasure trove
it's all-right i played it onece i tought that it was like cube world it wosent but i injoided
I like this game but now it's buy to play game .
It's fun! Especially with friends. Can get a bit boring after a period of time tho if you're just playing alone.