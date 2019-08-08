38
AsgeroFF
August 8, 2019 at 03:29 PM
Star Stable Rate 1-10 Good Luck
Gadlol
August 12, 2019 at 03:20 PM
0 FROM 10 BAD GAME
Bellabutterfly
September 2, 2019 at 05:17 PM
Vrajitoru007
September 2, 2019 at 08:05 PM
i did not know that
02mate02
September 7, 2019 at 01:46 PM
i think i can give a 4
Kingkorus
September 21, 2019 at 04:56 PM
I give you 3 star rating. Its not that bad.
Tabyretka21
March 3, 2020 at 11:06 PM
Idk, not my type of game, but I think a 6-8 years old girls will like it very much.
forst2
March 13, 2020 at 10:58 PM
KingAmirHD
March 20, 2020 at 12:57 PM
SypherPX
March 20, 2020 at 06:39 PM
mintkillio787
March 21, 2020 at 12:20 AM
laurpurdea
March 21, 2020 at 01:29 PM
Yezz
NatiQa
March 23, 2020 at 05:25 AM
4-5/10 its a fun game but if you dont buy the starr rider its gets really boring really fast because u can only go to 2 places and can't do as many things as a starr rider could do.
Dunya__
March 23, 2020 at 04:10 PM
3/10
freylje0988
March 23, 2020 at 07:00 PM
Mikkamakka
March 23, 2020 at 08:32 PM
maybe 4/10
Liastar
November 13, 2021 at 12:25 AM
star stable is best game
