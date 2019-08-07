Clash.gg
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: ....
unranked rank iconAtia: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem297 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDomenica Alexander Herrera: gg
unranked rank iconLeszek9028: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem38 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconamarica londan: chico ahhh aaa
unranked rank iconamarica londan: yoo
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCameron Haryett-Webb: says im special
unranked rank iconCameron Haryett-Webb: my mo m
AdminSwirfty: You should contact the offerwall's support for more information
unranked rank iconghmyrm: if an offer isn't showing up in offer history does that mean it won't credit
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
rejected task crossout

allenessdark_rustchancecom avatar

allenessdark_rustchancecom

August 7, 2019 at 11:50 PM

how to contact support which will accept my screenshot of crossout task. I got rejected several times and everything is correct.

raitis_daukts avatar

raitis_daukts

August 8, 2019 at 12:09 AM

super super super

gone9 avatar

gone9

August 8, 2019 at 12:20 AM

RIP, Rest IN Peace, that same happened to me in the game of thrones winter is coming task.

FaizKTG avatar

FaizKTG

August 8, 2019 at 06:25 PM

click on misty (found on your friend list)

allenessdark_rustchancecom avatar

allenessdark_rustchancecom

August 8, 2019 at 06:40 PM

it's not helping at all. I already contacted the support and it says the basic things that I have already done. I want someone to see my screenshots and accept them. Everything is correct but the bot isn't accepting it.

supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

August 8, 2019 at 06:46 PM

Rip lost gems

Millhouse avatar

Millhouse

August 8, 2019 at 11:52 PM

You can ask the mods in discord, they might help you to approve it

Xander11 avatar

Xander11

August 9, 2019 at 01:04 AM

Uh,lost game

Xander11 avatar

Xander11

August 9, 2019 at 01:04 AM

Super tareee

