unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: ....
unranked rank iconAtia: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem297 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDomenica Alexander Herrera: gg
unranked rank iconLeszek9028: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem38 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconamarica londan: chico ahhh aaa
unranked rank iconamarica londan: yoo
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCameron Haryett-Webb: says im special
unranked rank iconCameron Haryett-Webb: my mo m
AdminSwirfty: You should contact the offerwall's support for more information
unranked rank iconghmyrm: if an offer isn't showing up in offer history does that mean it won't credit
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Dark Souls II: Scholar of The First Sin

Ledzeppeling666

Ledzeppeling666

August 7, 2019 at 05:01 PM

Hello gamehag guys, I decided to write a little about a game that became the 2nd among my favorites (second only to Castlevania Symphony of The Night), at first I was reluctant to play it, but buy the game and spend more than 200 hours playing it turned out to be a wonderful experience.


         Hello gamehag guys, I decided to write a little about a game that became the 2nd among my favorites (second only to Castlevania Symphony of The Night), at first I was reluctant to play it, but buy the game and spend more than 200 hours playing it turned out to be a wonderful experience.
72pBQXvdp0U7O5uXXGFMyRDpVXFYjq.jpg
         Dark Souls 2 - First Sin Scholar is a remastered version of Dark Souls 2 for current and seventh generation consoles. On XBox One and PS4, the game now runs at 60 FPS and 1080p, which is infinitely more beautiful than the original original, released in 2014. In addition, the package also includes the 3 previously made DLCs: Crown of the Sunken King, Crown of the Old Iron King and Crown of the Ivory King.

          If you have never played any Souls franchise titles, this is an action game with strong RPG elements. You have the freedom to create your character as you wish, modifying visual aspects as well as its attributes and class. Your choices make a huge difference in the gaming experience.

           Although I heard many say that this was one of the hardest games to play and complete its tasks, I was curious and decided to draw my own conclusions about this. Dark Souls came to change the gameplay we were getting used to, and to rescue the difficulty of older games. While on the one hand we were getting to know games with more and more realistic graphics, on the other hand, the stories and the difficulty were starting to drop, making the games beautiful but boring.

Not the case with DS II, the game can combine amazing graphics with beautiful breathtaking views, along with increasing difficulty as we progress through the game. The more you explore the fantastic world of Drangleic, the more you get rewarded, as every corner of this world can hide a path to a whole new area, a shortcut, a desired bonfire (checkpoint of the game), an extremely powerful boss or items that will go. Make your adventure a little less difficult.

          For everyone who likes to play, whether novice or veteran, I recommend playing the DS franchise, you will not regret it for sure, as every new challenge in the game makes you a better player, and each time you die in the game, I know you'll want to give up, but keep going, the best is yet to come, stronger bosses will come, and traps that will take you by surprise and kill you again. But taking the king's crown, and seeing the wonderful ending this game has, is a huge satisfaction.

          Beginner or veteran, everyone will be rewarded for the fantastic experience of Dark Souls 2 - Scholar of the First Sin. The game is beautiful, exciting, mysterious, fun and challenging. The version for current consoles is really the best, thanks to the extra content and improved graphics. If you are persistent and risk taking, plug in your favorite console and get ready for an unforgettable journey.

Latest considerations:

       To say that the game has an open world is a beautiful marketing ploy. In fact, you even have the freedom to choose your path after a few hours of play, and with some extra effort, you can venture into very difficult places early in your adventure. But the design of the world itself directs you to choose the least difficult path, at least in the early stages.

         The story is purposely obscure, told through quick dialogues with NPCs and enigmatic item descriptions. It may sound strange, but maybe that's the big charm of this franchise. At no point does the game take you by the hand and tell you what to do. You really need to dive headfirst into trying to figure out what is going on and what that green devil is for in your inventory.

Stevegamig19

Stevegamig19

August 8, 2019 at 08:51 AM

im stuck at level 2

Stevegamig19

Stevegamig19

August 8, 2019 at 08:51 AM

how to be level 3

mushrooms

mushrooms

September 28, 2019 at 08:18 PM

Thank you for this review

Prasetiyo010

Prasetiyo010

September 29, 2019 at 10:39 AM

Nice

angelo_mandap

angelo_mandap

September 29, 2019 at 11:05 AM

nice its look good

angelo_mandap

angelo_mandap

September 29, 2019 at 11:05 AM

thanks for watching

angelo_mandap

angelo_mandap

September 29, 2019 at 11:05 AM

my nAME IS

angelo_mandap

angelo_mandap

September 29, 2019 at 11:06 AM

great work

angelo_mandap

angelo_mandap

September 29, 2019 at 11:06 AM

level up to 2

angelo_mandap

angelo_mandap

September 29, 2019 at 11:12 AM

hi wats up

Keszeeg_gamehag

Keszeeg_gamehag

October 3, 2019 at 03:09 AM

Thanks for this review, i haven't played with Dark souls yet, it's too expensive for me, but if i get enough gem, i'll get it and play it

quibralrhonnel28

quibralrhonnel28

October 3, 2019 at 06:03 AM

i knew here but i love it

quibralrhonnel28

quibralrhonnel28

October 3, 2019 at 06:04 AM

some one can help me?

Progamersvk

Progamersvk

October 3, 2019 at 07:39 PM

Thanks for review its good

bibomastar1

bibomastar1

October 3, 2019 at 08:26 PM

This is the best game Ever

Silly776

Silly776

November 15, 2019 at 12:30 PM

wow i no that

lord_felis

lord_felis

November 15, 2019 at 10:03 PM

nice its look good

XariGamer

XariGamer

November 15, 2019 at 11:57 PM

nice bro!!!

