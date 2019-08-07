I would like to know what random games did you all get from the random steam cd key in gamehag? I know that it is really common so most of the people have probably got at least one random key. Please do not say names of games you got from Premium steam keys, because I have another thread for that and that will count as out of the topic. Please do not say names of games people already sent in this thread. Here are the random games I got from gamehag:
MAHJONG SOLITAIRE; OTHELLO 2018; ARKASHA; BUTTLE TANK; MINIBALLIST; HEARING; CMD 2048; WILDERNESS; DARK SNOW (that last one I got a duplicated code and got a refund from it, but it is still a random steam game so it's here too.)
когда ты получишь драгоценные камни (грех)
got something called sliders
I got something **** like Adventures of the Worm (lol)
Just got one from the summer chest called political puzzle
Pheer; away from earth: mars; destruction paper and dark snow which I refunded as well
I know in general that random games mean any game you can get from your luckiness, but in Gamehag, I don't know about it. Because I'm new here.
Wish i could send the screenshot for all the games i got from gamehag but i got like 15+ games from this site(too lazy to provide all)
"Half past impossible", "Homeworld Defense", "Jailbreak", "Hangover", "Crystals of Time", Hurricane Ship Ghost", "Pixel Shield", "Space Hurricane Storm", "The Wanderings Dragon", "Jubox 2", "Aviation Hurricane Storm", "Deponia: The Complete Journey", "R.O.O.T.S.", "Click and Manage Tycoon", "Ray of Light", "Deponia Trilogy", "Planets under Attack", "Age of Wonders III", "Knights and Merchants", "In Between Games". So as you can see: A ton of cheap. crappy games. There's been (I think) three more, which couldn't be delivered so I got a refund (soulgems) instead.
the steam key we are getting from gamehag are all pathetic
and the best thing you can get from these key is that the key they gived you is not working and then they will send to you refund
I sell them because alwAys under 4 dollar games
"Oh you touch my *****" and "lots of *****"... Not only both must be utter ****, but it's like gamehag is trying to say something.
Also got "sliders" today (at least this one may only be standard **** at most).
Haha, gamehag itself filters that word, while they're the one providing the according keys x) Not too hard to guess what word it is though I guess.