Rain

Gem862

unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconHammam Zaffour: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem91 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: ....
unranked rank iconAtia: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem297 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDomenica Alexander Herrera: gg
unranked rank iconLeszek9028: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem38 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconamarica londan: chico ahhh aaa
unranked rank iconamarica londan: yoo
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCameron Haryett-Webb: says im special
unranked rank iconCameron Haryett-Webb: my mo m
AdminSwirfty: You should contact the offerwall's support for more information
unranked rank iconghmyrm: if an offer isn't showing up in offer history does that mean it won't credit
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

41

0/160

Back to PUBG Mobile

Where do you like to drop the most?

Jobert2 avatar

Jobert2

August 7, 2019 at 04:17 PM

mine is pochinki, whats yours??

Crezy_Parot avatar

Crezy_Parot

August 7, 2019 at 04:19 PM

656н56н5656556565

sangek1337ggdropcom avatar

sangek1337ggdropcom

August 8, 2019 at 02:02 AM

I like to drop to Pochinki

KatletaToot avatar

KatletaToot

August 9, 2019 at 03:22 PM

edgars_saukums avatar

edgars_saukums

August 11, 2019 at 02:46 PM

starting Island

cjtremocha_tremocha avatar

cjtremocha_tremocha

August 11, 2019 at 03:02 PM

YEAH thats cool

KatletaToot avatar

KatletaToot

August 11, 2019 at 08:55 PM

S70nyaba avatar

S70nyaba

August 11, 2019 at 10:38 PM

Sweat

Klayde avatar

Klayde

August 16, 2019 at 05:08 PM

Good and morning

Azkunki avatar

Azkunki

August 17, 2019 at 12:12 AM

Well, depends on the map ._.

Rubo_868 avatar

Rubo_868

August 19, 2019 at 12:48 PM

A mi me gusta mucho ir a pochinki aunque a veces pillo un poco ya que hay muy buenos jugadores

lens1911 avatar

lens1911

August 19, 2019 at 07:08 PM

yaf32526afeajhxignpbhhjxlnrghdrx

Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

August 20, 2019 at 08:16 PM

Erangel is a massive map that offers a good mix of urban areas and wide open stretches of forests, hills, and open fields. The scale and variety of the terrain are part of why it's still one of the more popular maps in the game.

Where you decide to drop on the map can be a make or break decision. It's crucial to find a safe spot to loot before enemies close in on you, and that comes down to equal parts luck and strategy. The best areas for loot on Erangel are Pochinki, the School, and Military Base — which also means they're the most popular drop spots where you're almost guaranteed to see action in the first five minutes.

The most popular drop locations on Erangel are Pochinki, the School, and Military Base. You can expect to find the best loot, and often the best players, when you parachute into those areas.

This can be a good thing if you're confident in your skills and are looking to rack up some quick kills early in the match, but remember that survival is the name of the game. You get more experience points and rewards the longer you stay alive, so it's often smarter to drop into to one of the more uncommon marked locations on the map. Spots like The Mansion, Prison, or the shipping containers on the south side of Georgopol are less common drop areas with good amounts of weapons and gear to collect.

Another factor you will always need to take into consideration is the flight path of the plane. The locations directly in line with the flight path are almost always going to be more populated, so if you want to start your match away from other enemies it can be as simple as free falling as far away from that flight path as possible. As long as you avoid splashing down in the water and land someplace with buildings to loot, you should be off to a good start.One of the safest and quietest ways places to drop is right along a coastal location so that you've got the ocean at your back and you can work your way inland towards the safe zone. This is a slow and stealthy approach that's great for newer players who aren't so keen to be dropped right into the fray.

kolekoe avatar

kolekoe

August 21, 2019 at 11:52 AM

in the tunnel

EddyGamer_009 avatar

EddyGamer_009

August 23, 2019 at 08:55 PM

Ditta di traslochi a casa. La multi ani si multa sanatate si o no? Su una scala da un lato jxjfzj yd hfz

Poverj avatar

Poverj

August 25, 2019 at 05:04 PM

pochinki and roshok

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy