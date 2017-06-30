bratgraciaz
GameHag Application Improvements

Dont3venTryM8 avatar

Dont3venTryM8

June 30, 2017 at 06:25 AM

Hey! Im here to talk about some things that could be improved in the app for at least IOS. 1. Language - Sometimes when you first download the app the language is not the language you wish for. Most of the time it isn't english. I feel like they should make it so when you download the app it instantly asked what language you want the second you open it. 2. Contracts - I dont know if this is me, but everytime I try and click a contract or a task for IOS, it just goes black for a little bit and then goes back to normal. No matter how many times I click, hold whatever it doesn't work. Any tips? 3. Filters - Some filters you wish were there. You have certain ones such as Most Points, Least, RPG, etc. But I wish for platforms, and if It is used with steam. It really helps out and gets through all of the hassle if you have a bad computer. Hope they get to see this message, leave your comments below if you agree disagree etc. Discuss with me!
_xelox_ avatar

_xelox_

May 27, 2018 at 08:09 PM

but wath is the application name ? because i don t see where install
GameHag Application Improvements on General Discussions Forum on Gamehag