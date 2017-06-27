BattaL
Back to Star Wars The Old Republic

Is it good?

MohawkWarrior76 avatar

MohawkWarrior76

June 27, 2017 at 12:56 PM

I really want to download it but is it worth it?
Hitcom avatar

Hitcom

July 1, 2017 at 02:04 PM

Let's just say it's not like the trailer
comradcool avatar

comradcool

July 1, 2017 at 06:18 PM

its a really good game but idk if it would be worth it.

Lauubl avatar

Lauubl

July 9, 2017 at 11:19 PM

Yeah, its great, i love it.
IndignoPlay avatar

IndignoPlay

August 11, 2017 at 09:42 AM

Could be better
mayane_fabricia avatar

mayane_fabricia

August 31, 2017 at 10:27 PM

Yeah
mostvan avatar

mostvan

July 10, 2019 at 02:55 AM

Download this, i lke this game, simple and easy
SilEncer420 avatar

SilEncer420

July 10, 2019 at 02:55 AM

i love this game you should try it

bibo_cz avatar

bibo_cz

July 29, 2019 at 05:07 PM

no


drbubreg avatar

drbubreg

August 4, 2019 at 01:15 AM

It is Pretty much pay 2 win
The_Observer avatar

The_Observer

August 7, 2019 at 05:19 AM

It's very good
Pperic avatar

Pperic

August 8, 2019 at 04:11 AM

If you pay subscription than yeah becouse f2p have too many limitation
blboloxo avatar

blboloxo

August 15, 2019 at 05:40 PM

No its itant
german_spud avatar

german_spud

August 30, 2019 at 12:54 AM

hey EA stop right ther you criminal scum!
nikitik55555 avatar

nikitik55555

September 27, 2019 at 07:11 PM

вапэъ\
эждлорпав
nikitik5676 avatar

nikitik5676

September 27, 2019 at 07:15 PM

чсаролджэ
эждлорпавы
mustafa1999 avatar

mustafa1999

September 27, 2019 at 07:54 PM

i dont know
buckyball avatar

buckyball

September 28, 2019 at 11:56 AM

If you just want to play for the story the f2p limitation are not that bad. But yeah the full game experience is locked behind a subscription
aidenpearce001 avatar

aidenpearce001

October 11, 2019 at 09:58 AM

Not a fan of star wars, but gotta admit the game is pretty good.
noobstalkers avatar

noobstalkers

October 11, 2019 at 10:14 AM

star wars is noob game
inax720 avatar

inax720

December 4, 2019 at 08:57 PM

Is the game a story mode game ? Does it have a multiplayer aspect to it ?
karlosbonus avatar

karlosbonus

December 17, 2019 at 02:10 AM

You can play this game alone and just simply ejnoy the story of each class...
But with more friend, there is more fun...
Gumbo avatar

Gumbo

December 28, 2019 at 07:22 AM

so is it fun or not?
ardakso avatar

ardakso

January 19, 2020 at 03:29 AM

its great very very good its fun
SlinkMaTink avatar

SlinkMaTink

January 19, 2020 at 11:43 PM

When I first started, didnt think I would like it. Not really my type of game. Put after playing, I was addicted. It was a great game in my opinion, and you can meet lots of people when doing quests.
Is it good? - Star Wars The Old Republic Forum on Gamehag