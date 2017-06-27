Is it good?

I really want to download it but is it worth it?
Let's just say it's not like the trailer
its a really good game but idk if it would be worth it.
Yeah, its great, i love it.
Download this, i lke this game, simple and easy
i love this game you should try it
It is Pretty much pay 2 win
If you pay subscription than yeah becouse f2p have too many limitation
If you just want to play for the story the f2p limitation are not that bad. But yeah the full game experience is locked behind a subscription
Not a fan of star wars, but gotta admit the game is pretty good.
Is the game a story mode game ? Does it have a multiplayer aspect to it ?
You can play this game alone and just simply ejnoy the story of each class...
But with more friend, there is more fun...
its great very very good its fun
When I first started, didnt think I would like it. Not really my type of game. Put after playing, I was addicted. It was a great game in my opinion, and you can meet lots of people when doing quests.