Is it good?

MohawkWarrior76 I really want to download it but is it worth it?

Hitcom Let's just say it's not like the trailer

comradcool its a really good game but idk if it would be worth it.





Lauubl Yeah, its great, i love it.

IndignoPlay Could be better

mayane_fabricia Yeah

mostvan Download this, i lke this game, simple and easy

SilEncer420 i love this game you should try it





bibo_cz no







drbubreg It is Pretty much pay 2 win

The_Observer It's very good

Pperic If you pay subscription than yeah becouse f2p have too many limitation

blboloxo No its itant

german_spud hey EA stop right ther you criminal scum!



mustafa1999 i dont know

buckyball If you just want to play for the story the f2p limitation are not that bad. But yeah the full game experience is locked behind a subscription

aidenpearce001 Not a fan of star wars, but gotta admit the game is pretty good.

noobstalkers star wars is noob game



inax720 Is the game a story mode game ? Does it have a multiplayer aspect to it ?

karlosbonus You can play this game alone and just simply ejnoy the story of each class...

But with more friend, there is more fun...



Gumbo so is it fun or not?

ardakso its great very very good its fun