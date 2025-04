Why does my plane keep crashing?

Zygiss Couse its 9/11.

tom_tomtom Because you are not good at flying.





Shensiki i dont really remember since i played around 5 months ago.

Kristux You are supposed to look up with your mouse to not fall.

kevinalfandyy can anyone give me free steam key,please? hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

Beetle8008 Dont know

taran99y It's not even that hard not to crash

Ascarie Yep, Try to flight bad, and not fall well!



alex2forever probably too slow flight speed





coconut69 Do not fly upside down with beginner planes

KotikBoy You are supposed to look up with your mouse to not

Docix99 because you are noob

Docix99 do not fly just go with your favourite tank