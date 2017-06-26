(WOT) WORLD OF TANK

SirArtur

World of tanks is created by Wargaming

All they are team strategy game.

In World of tanks u can buy tanks by money what u earned in battles or what u buyed with real money. There are 5 diffrent type of tanks: Light Tanks, Medium Tanks, Heavy Tanks, Tank Destroyers and SPGS. In the Team Training mode you can master new vehicles, explore unfamiliar maps, practice playing vehicles of any tier, or rehearse strategies with your team mates. Many players use this mode to experiment with various tank mechanics, learning new maps, strategic planning and movement, and teaching new players about the game in 1 vs 1 matches. In World of tanks u can buy moduels to tank.There are 10 diffrent tiers like tier 1 have 100hp and tier 5 have 600hp and tier 10 have 2400 hp.Every tier goes more expensive like tier 2 cost 3 600$ tier 5 cost 480K and tier 10 cost 7millions.When u win or lose u get money and experience point but why u need that beacuse with experince points u can develop ur tank or to develop new tank. World of tanks has mobile version too what is free and named World of tanks blitz. Today i talk littlte bit about world of tanks. World of tanks is a team strategy game. Where u need capture enemy base or destroy all of their tanks.World of tanks is created by Wargaming http://eu.wargaming.net/ . There are many diffrent games like World of warships and World of warplanes.All they are team strategy game.In World of tanks u can buy tanks by money what u earned in battles or what u buyed with real money. There are 5 diffrent type of tanks: Light Tanks, Medium Tanks, Heavy Tanks, Tank Destroyers and SPGS. In the Team Training mode you can master new vehicles, explore unfamiliar maps, practice playing vehicles of any tier, or rehearse strategies with your team mates. Many players use this mode to experiment with various tank mechanics, learning new maps, strategic planning and movement, and teaching new players about the game in 1 vs 1 matches. In World of tanks u can buy moduels to tank.There are 10 diffrent tiers like tier 1 have 100hp and tier 5 have 600hp and tier 10 have 2400 hp.Every tier goes more expensive like tier 2 cost 3 600$ tier 5 cost 480K and tier 10 cost 7millions.When u win or lose u get money and experience point but why u need that beacuse with experince points u can develop ur tank or to develop new tank. World of tanks has mobile version too what is free and named World of tanks blitz.

TIMA nice

GreenLight Cool!

NMNJR nice !

Dzsabesz Nice Try :)

outuj1 ez pz lemon squezy

Aymane jaime ce jeu et meme le site si ta rien a faire cet ete comme moi ta qua jouer a ces jeux pourris et gagner des points





tuckerbvg wow

Venniaz hello



Mikou Il ya un francais?





GewoonThomas no man

skybrf Waste of time beside psychological aggressiveness induction

asmasa هل هنا احد

Aexuser It's p2w and war thunder is miles better

duki_luki Of all world thing games my favorite is tanks.

Sc0rpy_ Emos

Sc0rpy_ I need xp so idk wtf i say now bit you dont mind it when you come to the house for a while but you have been a great year ahead to next week to

skybrf Do you have any idea what I should have been able to find in the sky for this event so I can make sure I have the right title and what is this weird name for the brain

pleasegimmepoints ok

edward0815 ofkfkjfirufhgkfk eoghuehjfgkjdhrkuhgkh d uihozjlskdjfmsmsmmfdjfiej feufhzzmqfqmfhmeohgfh mjgdoirgufhdjhrghjfhk rhgjfhdkjrkjgfndj =) jhdrguhfljdhlrkjhgluhzuhsazîa^pqùq^pâpzeijririr j kfndgkfbgkdjnfgkjzeu_ ç_z yayqsdh jep)= lkcjl sljkehirutyaisq dkjqshkj qlkjzhkgqjksgdh ^^

ftykslogato it was helpful thanks



baran1999 Great work man!

baran1999 Great work





baran1999 best



