(WOT) WORLD OF TANK

BattaL
BattaL
Gem10
BattaL
BattaL
Gem10
BattaL
BattaL
Gem10
BattaL
BattaL
Gem595
Taye nirozi
Taye nirozi
Gem105
BattaL
BattaL
Gem7
BattaL
BattaL
Gem2,279
Taye nirozi
Taye nirozi
Gem35
Cases.gg
Cases.gg
Gem500
Cases.gg
Cases.gg
Gem1,420
RustClash
RustClash
Gem3,020
Clash.gg
Clash.gg
Gem2,200
BattaL
BattaL
Gem470
Virtual Visa
Virtual Visa
Gem5,820
PayPal
PayPal
Gem5,260
RustClash
RustClash
Gem8,960
RustClash
RustClash
Gem600
thutha bugg
thutha bugg
Gem133
fallofcyril
fallofcyril
Gem42
karl.wlther
karl.wlther
Gem501
Rain

Gem101

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGoogle Favoriti: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version) g
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Cash emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem30 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDirk van nieuwkoop: gun mij 5000 edel stenen
AdminJoshverd: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDirk van nieuwkoop: hoi
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRobert Gorycki: a lot of new offerwalls app
unranked rank iconRobert Gorycki: powodzenia
unranked rank iconRobert Gorycki: good luck
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem180 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconGabriel: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel: Hello
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: vvg
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem100 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: alguien que me de 5 reales?
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: plsss
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem17 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: EZ emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconkacper.augustyn88: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: Hola causas
Sign in to start chatting

30

0/160

Back to From users

(WOT) WORLD OF TANK

SirArtur avatar

SirArtur

June 26, 2017 at 05:42 PM

Today i talk littlte bit about world of tanks. World of tanks is a team strategy game. Where u need capture enemy base or destroy all of their tanks.
World of tanks is created by Wargaming http://eu.wargaming.net/ . There are many diffrent games like World of warships and World of warplanes.  
All they are team strategy game.
In World of tanks u can buy tanks by money what u earned in battles or what u buyed with real money. There are 5 diffrent type of tanks: Light Tanks, Medium Tanks, Heavy Tanks, Tank Destroyers and SPGS. In the Team Training mode you can master new vehicles, explore unfamiliar maps, practice playing vehicles of any tier, or rehearse strategies with your team mates. Many players use this mode to experiment with various tank mechanics, learning new maps, strategic planning and movement, and teaching new players about the game in 1 vs 1 matches. In World of tanks u can buy moduels to tank.There are 10 diffrent tiers like tier 1 have 100hp and tier 5 have 600hp and tier 10 have 2400 hp.Every tier goes more expensive like tier 2 cost 3 600$ tier 5 cost 480K and tier 10 cost 7millions.When u win or lose u get money and experience point but why u need that beacuse with experince points u can develop ur tank or to develop new tank. World of tanks has mobile version too what is free and named World of tanks blitz.
 
 
 
 
TIMA avatar

TIMA

June 26, 2017 at 06:55 PM

nice
GreenLight avatar

GreenLight

June 27, 2017 at 03:36 PM

Cool!
NMNJR avatar

NMNJR

June 27, 2017 at 06:22 PM

nice !
Dzsabesz avatar

Dzsabesz

June 27, 2017 at 11:15 PM

Nice Try :)
outuj1 avatar

outuj1

June 28, 2017 at 03:39 PM

ez pz lemon squezy
Aymane avatar

Aymane

June 29, 2017 at 12:03 AM

jaime ce jeu et meme le site si ta rien a faire cet ete comme moi ta qua jouer a ces jeux pourris et gagner des points

tuckerbvg avatar

tuckerbvg

July 3, 2017 at 10:39 AM

wow
Venniaz avatar

Venniaz

July 3, 2017 at 04:25 PM

hello
Mikou avatar

Mikou

July 3, 2017 at 11:45 PM

Il ya un francais?

GewoonThomas avatar

GewoonThomas

July 12, 2017 at 02:11 PM

no man
skybrf avatar

skybrf

August 2, 2018 at 07:21 PM

Waste of time beside psychological aggressiveness induction
asmasa avatar

asmasa

August 2, 2018 at 10:21 PM

هل هنا احد
Aexuser avatar

Aexuser

August 14, 2018 at 02:53 AM

It's p2w and war thunder is miles better
duki_luki avatar

duki_luki

August 14, 2018 at 02:44 PM

Of all world thing games my favorite is tanks.
Sc0rpy_ avatar

Sc0rpy_

August 21, 2018 at 12:13 AM

Emos
Sc0rpy_ avatar

Sc0rpy_

August 21, 2018 at 12:14 AM

I need xp so idk wtf i say now bit you dont mind it when you come to the house for a while but you have been a great year ahead to next week to
skybrf avatar

skybrf

August 21, 2018 at 03:39 AM

Do you have any idea what I should have been able to find in the sky for this event so I can make sure I have the right title and what is this weird name for the brain
pleasegimmepoints avatar

pleasegimmepoints

August 22, 2018 at 06:11 AM

ok
edward0815 avatar

edward0815

July 8, 2019 at 10:44 AM

ofkfkjfirufhgkfk eoghuehjfgkjdhrkuhgkh d uihozjlskdjfmsmsmmfdjfiej feufhzzmqfqmfhmeohgfh mjgdoirgufhdjhrghjfhk rhgjfhdkjrkjgfndj =) jhdrguhfljdhlrkjhgluhzuhsazîa^pqùq^pâpzeijririr j kfndgkfbgkdjnfgkjzeu_ ç_z yayqsdh jep)= lkcjl sljkehirutyaisq dkjqshkj qlkjzhkgqjksgdh ^^
ftykslogato avatar

ftykslogato

July 9, 2019 at 07:07 PM

it was helpful thanks
baran1999 avatar

baran1999

July 11, 2019 at 04:47 PM

Great work man!
baran1999 avatar

baran1999

July 11, 2019 at 04:47 PM

Great work

baran1999 avatar

baran1999

July 11, 2019 at 04:47 PM

best

baran1999 avatar

baran1999

July 11, 2019 at 04:47 PM

Great work :)
12345
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

(WOT) WORLD OF TANK - From users Forum on Gamehag