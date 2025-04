Getting Mad

FighterT97 I'm start hating this website because of it's .... the verification takes lot of time and u get refused too! i bought 2 skins and i didn't received them! what's....

atif i'm just here for the points





FighterT97 and the admins don't reply

HackBoy22 yeah they refused yor reqeust...

Paprika265 why ?





BliDosNasri the same problem here i dont know why :disappointed::pensive::confused::slight_frown:

bob_cherles yeaaaa !!!!!

supz_lee You can always submit a ticket.





oguzhanunl Anket çözüyorum ruh taşı vermiyo





JaviVLates I hate when you dont get the gems you were supposed to get





PvPDemon ok

Gorden2070 i try to log in but