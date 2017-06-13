In this guide Im going to show you how to get the reward and a few tips on how to play Crossout



How to easily get the reward



For the reward, you need to play and finish 10 games (you have to win them) With your starting car you are given play your first game, you can either play the game normally (trying to kill enemies and play the objective) or you can get straight into the action and die as fast as possible. When you die, dont press escape and click on return to garage becous it will say unfinished battle.

When you finish 10 games and won them go and claim your reward on your account and redeem your prize of 535 soul gems.

you can see your battles when you click on your name then you see the tabs of portairt,medals,stickers,guids, and history press on history to see your wins and loses

then just make a screen shot of it (if you dont know how to do that just grab your phone and make a photo and put the file in dropbox then open dropbox on your pc and the picture will be there ready for you to upload it)



hope you liked my info about crossout and didnt notich my bat english too mutch sorry for that.

by DJheineken1

I suggest playing the game in your spare time until you reach it. Enjoy the games you play and dont rush! it's a fun game afterall

