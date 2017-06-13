BattaL
Rain

Gem85

unranked rank iconGoogle Favoriti: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version) g
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Cash emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem30 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDirk van nieuwkoop: gun mij 5000 edel stenen
AdminJoshverd: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconDirk van nieuwkoop: hoi
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRobert Gorycki: a lot of new offerwalls app
unranked rank iconRobert Gorycki: powodzenia
unranked rank iconRobert Gorycki: good luck
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem180 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconGabriel: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel: Hello
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: vvg
SystemGamehag: @Joshverd tipped Gem100 to the Rain
AdminJoshverd: Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: alguien que me de 5 reales?
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: plsss
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem17 from the Rain.
AdminJoshverd: EZ emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconkacper.augustyn88: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
AdminJoshverd: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGGBrodestruc A: Hola causas
unranked rank iconZandrex: hola causa
Any old players?

polarisnet avatar

polarisnet

June 13, 2017 at 12:01 AM

I've been playing this game since 2010.
gmendirek avatar

gmendirek

September 21, 2017 at 11:52 AM

I used to play this game when it wasn't even popular. Probably 10 years ago or so.
DARKKi avatar

DARKKi

December 5, 2017 at 12:11 PM

Heh, i have been playing too when it was announced and was an big hit. We played it at school and had a clan of our school students. Oh, those times :}

When i saw this i was ***, is it still active?! :D
kiss_me_ avatar

kiss_me_

July 17, 2019 at 09:34 PM

I've been playing this since eight years or something like that.
Hanankhan2016 avatar

Hanankhan2016

December 6, 2019 at 09:58 PM

I've been playing this since eight years or something like that.
Hanankhan2016 avatar

Hanankhan2016

December 6, 2019 at 09:58 PM

Heh, i have been playing too when it was announced and was an big hit. We played it at school and had a clan of our school students. Oh, those times :}

When i saw this i was ***, is it still active?! :D

When i saw this i was ***, is it still active?! :D
Hanankhan2016 avatar

Hanankhan2016

December 6, 2019 at 09:58 PM

I've been playing this game since 2010.
blablubbla avatar

blablubbla

December 26, 2019 at 08:37 PM

I used to play this for years back in 2004 or 2005 I think. Then I got bored of it.
Started again in 2014 I think, but after a year I was once again drained. Not sure if my account still exists today. I assume it doesn't. :(
Kantalob avatar

Kantalob

December 27, 2019 at 03:11 AM

Im sure it does
Kantalob avatar

Kantalob

December 27, 2019 at 03:11 AM

And also i played since 2012 not so old.
