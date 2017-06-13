Any old players?

polarisnet I've been playing this game since 2010.

gmendirek I used to play this game when it wasn't even popular. Probably 10 years ago or so.

DARKKi Heh, i have been playing too when it was announced and was an big hit. We played it at school and had a clan of our school students. Oh, those times :}



When i saw this i was ***, is it still active?! :D

kiss_me_ I've been playing this since eight years or something like that.

blablubbla I used to play this for years back in 2004 or 2005 I think. Then I got bored of it.

Started again in 2014 I think, but after a year I was once again drained. Not sure if my account still exists today. I assume it doesn't. :(

Kantalob Im sure it does