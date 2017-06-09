Rain

i can't get my reward

dexof avatar

dexof

June 9, 2017 at 11:03 AM

doi i have to reach lvl 3 to get any reward?
zoru avatar

zoru

June 9, 2017 at 08:58 PM

how long have you waited?
ismail_nabaji avatar

ismail_nabaji

June 9, 2017 at 09:08 PM

you dont know wy

marrioncu123 avatar

marrioncu123

June 10, 2017 at 02:33 AM

yes u need to be lvlv 3 to be able to reddem a reward
asaf avatar

asaf

June 10, 2017 at 03:12 AM

shalom

Hexor91242 avatar

Hexor91242

June 10, 2017 at 03:45 AM

That's good to know :ok_hand:
mathieu124 avatar

mathieu124

June 11, 2017 at 01:50 AM

je ne commprend pas pourtent tu devrait les recevoirs non ?
noresa avatar

noresa

March 19, 2019 at 06:58 PM

What we can do to switch to level 3.
Bonhomie1520 avatar

Bonhomie1520

March 19, 2019 at 07:00 PM

Yes, you need level 3 to withdraw your rewards!
SipsTea avatar

SipsTea

November 23, 2019 at 04:34 PM

im open de chest and get reward but there is problome i receive robux and put my username its erroring like ''There has been an error with funds on Roblox, please try again later'' this im try this later but its still like this what should i do :(
Akakotoradiz avatar

Akakotoradiz

November 24, 2019 at 03:27 AM

Out of funds.. Takes a while but just wait.
Karmaka avatar

Karmaka

November 24, 2019 at 03:29 AM

Karmaka avatar

Karmaka

November 24, 2019 at 03:29 AM

Karmaka avatar

Karmaka

November 24, 2019 at 03:29 AM



Karmaka avatar

Karmaka

November 24, 2019 at 03:29 AM

gonna be lvl 10 lol

Karmaka avatar

Karmaka

November 24, 2019 at 03:29 AM

diego_mejia1 avatar

diego_mejia1

November 24, 2019 at 03:48 AM

nortese yo comento y comento y no se me sube experiencia ayuda no entiendo 'AYUDA' :tired_face:
andrewpro411 avatar

andrewpro411

November 24, 2019 at 08:47 AM

Message gamehag they will help u
Illyasviel avatar

Illyasviel

November 24, 2019 at 09:59 AM

you need to be lvl 3 to get rewards, that is becuase to prevent spam accounts
akanehirano avatar

akanehirano

November 24, 2019 at 11:31 AM

It really helps to do other tasks like surveys on top of playing the games to level up!

MyronYettak avatar

MyronYettak

November 24, 2019 at 01:26 PM

I can't order a rewards now.
Karmaka avatar

Karmaka

December 16, 2019 at 06:01 PM

Karmaka avatar

Karmaka

December 16, 2019 at 06:02 PM

Karmaka avatar

Karmaka

December 16, 2019 at 06:02 PM

poynt2009 avatar

poynt2009

December 16, 2019 at 06:25 PM

