i can't get my reward

dexof doi i have to reach lvl 3 to get any reward?

zoru how long have you waited?

ismail_nabaji you dont know wy





marrioncu123 yes u need to be lvlv 3 to be able to reddem a reward

asaf shalom





Hexor91242 That's good to know :ok_hand:

mathieu124 je ne commprend pas pourtent tu devrait les recevoirs non ?

noresa What we can do to switch to level 3.



Bonhomie1520 Yes, you need level 3 to withdraw your rewards!

SipsTea im open de chest and get reward but there is problome i receive robux and put my username its erroring like ''There has been an error with funds on Roblox, please try again later'' this im try this later but its still like this what should i do :(

Akakotoradiz Out of funds.. Takes a while but just wait.

Karmaka s







Karmaka bruh



















































































Karmaka



farm



Karmaka gonna be lvl 10 lol





Karmaka .,.





diego_mejia1 nortese yo comento y comento y no se me sube experiencia ayuda no entiendo 'AYUDA' :tired_face:

andrewpro411 Message gamehag they will help u

Illyasviel you need to be lvl 3 to get rewards, that is becuase to prevent spam accounts

akanehirano It really helps to do other tasks like surveys on top of playing the games to level up!





MyronYettak I can't order a rewards now.

Karmaka ddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddwwwwwwwwwwwwdddddddddddddd



Karmaka OwO

Karmaka UwU