problem with contracts..

dexof so i downloaded an app, it said "install and lauch" but nothing happen. sometimes the link is broken (example, the task said i need to download "lords mobile". but the link just redirect me to another app.

TheRealBreezeHD my app doesn't even direct me anywhere.

Tonycool26011 Hello I have a problem, I completed the contract using a new account but how they would know that the account is mine??? Pls respond

alexchee96 my one the problem is that it redirects me to the page then it says failed to load data, lol