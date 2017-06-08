Hello i have some problems whit the site and the app.
on the site:
- i don't have all the games that other people have like forge of empire
and other games.
- sometimes my game tasks are refused and i don't know why.
on the app:
- i don't have the daily mission section anymore.
- when i am making a contract i don't always recieve gems.
can someone help me please?
for the games that i dont have?
yes, it is depend on the region
Contracts are third party based, and Gamehag won't be able to assist with those. As far as tasks go, it may be an IP problem, in which case try other games. Other then that, make sure screenshots are full screened. Or post it/them in the discord: https://discord.gg/Yt9sGG5
That Sucks That You Have Problems