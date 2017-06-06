Rain

I KNOW HOW TO GET GEMS FASTER

marrioncu123 avatar

marrioncu123

June 6, 2017 at 06:56 AM

if u told me how to lvl up *I already know to comment *to do some task what else?
mistugan avatar

mistugan

June 6, 2017 at 07:58 AM

play some games like bleatch and war of GOD they give level when u reach level 20 and take screenshot and give it to website and if they accept it u will level up
affeman74 avatar

affeman74

June 6, 2017 at 01:42 PM

i it is quite simple really
asha1 avatar

asha1

December 7, 2018 at 08:55 AM

i it is quite simple really
hjnbghft avatar

hjnbghft

December 7, 2018 at 02:56 PM

Yes. Comment for xp.
fgxxcdx avatar

fgxxcdx

December 7, 2018 at 03:04 PM

very easy. bro.
m922 avatar

m922

December 8, 2018 at 01:34 PM

is there a proper tutorial for XP
Silenthero avatar

Silenthero

December 8, 2018 at 04:49 PM

I dont think so
SuperComrate avatar

SuperComrate

April 17, 2020 at 10:41 AM

i dont think so lol





harry_tan avatar

harry_tan

April 17, 2020 at 10:58 AM

how to i get free gems

harry_tan avatar

harry_tan

April 17, 2020 at 10:58 AM

anyone can give me an advice to know how to get free gem?

saadking36 avatar

saadking36

April 18, 2020 at 02:56 PM

how to get gem best way plz tell me ?
Sazan111 avatar

Sazan111

April 18, 2020 at 03:12 PM

Play games like war thunder
TatasHUN1 avatar

TatasHUN1

April 18, 2020 at 03:13 PM

Daily login, and play Mini-games
pacz87 avatar

pacz87

April 19, 2020 at 12:04 AM

Once i completed a contract by playing rise of kingdoms and received 15k soul gems. Suddenly a lot of friend requests and they asked for my gems
Kristijankica06 avatar

Kristijankica06

April 19, 2020 at 01:23 AM

just rate articles
Lils0383 avatar

Lils0383

April 19, 2020 at 01:41 AM

Hey hey
AdPowerBG avatar

AdPowerBG

April 19, 2020 at 02:39 AM

He has a point.
Razvany75 avatar

Razvany75

April 19, 2020 at 03:09 AM

Yeah
