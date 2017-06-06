I KNOW HOW TO GET GEMS FASTER

if u told me how to lvl up
*I already know to comment
*to do some task
what else?
play some games like bleatch and war of GOD they give level when u reach level 20 and take screenshot and give it to website and if they accept it u will level up
i it is quite simple really
is there a proper tutorial for XP
anyone can give me an advice to know how to get free gem?
how to get gem best way plz tell me ?
Play games like war thunder
Daily login, and play Mini-games
Once i completed a contract by playing rise of kingdoms and received 15k soul gems. Suddenly a lot of friend requests and they asked for my gems