I KNOW HOW TO GET GEMS FASTER

marrioncu123 if u told me how to lvl up *I already know to comment *to do some task what else?

mistugan play some games like bleatch and war of GOD they give level when u reach level 20 and take screenshot and give it to website and if they accept it u will level up

affeman74 i it is quite simple really

asha1 i it is quite simple really

hjnbghft Yes. Comment for xp.

fgxxcdx very easy. bro.

m922 is there a proper tutorial for XP



Silenthero I dont think so

SuperComrate i dont think so lol













harry_tan how to i get free gems





harry_tan anyone can give me an advice to know how to get free gem?





saadking36 how to get gem best way plz tell me ?

Sazan111 Play games like war thunder

TatasHUN1 Daily login, and play Mini-games

pacz87 Once i completed a contract by playing rise of kingdoms and received 15k soul gems. Suddenly a lot of friend requests and they asked for my gems

Kristijankica06 just rate articles

Lils0383 Hey hey

AdPowerBG He has a point.