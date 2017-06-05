A man was waterskiing when he fell into the river. As the boat
circled to pick him up, he noticed a hunter sitting in a duck boat in the reeds. That man put his hands in the air and joked, “Don’t shoot!”
The hunter responded, “Don’t quack.”
Why did the bike fall over?
IT WAS TWO TYRED (TOO TIRED)
because it should fall :D to make this joke happen
whats is powerful than a tank
moth searching for lamp