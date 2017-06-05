RustClash
RustClash
Gem6,000
qwerqwrqweqwrqwe
qwerqwrqweqwrqwe
Gem35
hala sy
hala sy
Gem10
hala sy
hala sy
Gem231
Mummyju Juju
Mummyju Juju
Gem88
lurepartygofest
lurepartygofest
Gem52
mandarina ale
mandarina ale
Gem12
lurepartygofest
lurepartygofest
Gem66
hanfred
hanfred
Gem20
qwerqwrqweqwrqwe
qwerqwrqweqwrqwe
Gem18
cemelor234
cemelor234
Gem21
Mummyju Juju
Mummyju Juju
Gem35
oliwierkleist
oliwierkleist
Gem323
zauja439
zauja439
Gem350
hanfred
hanfred
Gem24
Atia
Atia
Gem7
payeluis16
payeluis16
Gem14,000
Atia
Atia
Gem7
Atia
Atia
Gem14
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem37
Rain

Gem9

unranked rank iconmiaa_juega0: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmiaa_juega0: hii
unranked rank iconJackman Skin: Meoe
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem111 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: what's up guys
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Cash emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: You can cashout Roblox gift cards via Lootpay
unranked rank iconGabriel: How y buy robux guys
unranked rank iconskrt: ratJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel: Hi
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem132 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: hi
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: @Fakk Nika scammed xD Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconZandrex: potato
unranked rank iconSwaz: ej
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem107 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconskrt: chill out bro
unranked rank iconIstván Molnár: hi
unranked rank iconКирилл: xf
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: sss
unranked rank iconSimm: Or payouts instant on here
unranked rank iconblonwon: ciao
Sign in to start chatting

39

0/160

Back to General Discussions

Joke

slimaneMW avatar

slimaneMW

June 5, 2017 at 02:01 AM

A man was waterskiing when he fell into the river. As the boat  circled to pick him up, he noticed a hunter sitting in a duck boat in the reeds. That man put his hands in the air and joked, “Don’t shoot!” The hunter responded, “Don’t quack.”
jessboubou avatar

jessboubou

June 5, 2017 at 02:46 AM

Euuh is not ... x)

TheRealBreezeHD avatar

TheRealBreezeHD

June 5, 2017 at 03:34 AM

Why did the bike fall over?

IT WAS TWO TYRED (TOO TIRED)
slimaneMW avatar

slimaneMW

June 5, 2017 at 06:39 AM

because it should fall :D to make this joke happen
justsszed avatar

justsszed

November 30, 2018 at 03:51 PM

jessbouboujessboubou badge
Euuh is not ... x
LoribsJackiecn avatar

LoribsJackiecn

November 30, 2018 at 05:14 PM

good joke.
kukimonsturr avatar

kukimonsturr

November 30, 2018 at 06:06 PM

Lol nice one.
tygbnva avatar

tygbnva

November 30, 2018 at 09:43 PM

funny...........
abdullah_arshad avatar

abdullah_arshad

November 30, 2018 at 09:49 PM

I'd make a joke as well, but all the one's I know are extremely offensive XD
Troypk avatar

Troypk

November 30, 2018 at 09:54 PM

Great. another one?
thekiller16 avatar

thekiller16

December 1, 2018 at 01:34 AM

whats is powerful than a tank



moth searching for lamp
Lubak avatar

Lubak

December 1, 2018 at 01:39 AM

just a spam egnore
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Joke - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag