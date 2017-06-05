Joke

slimaneMW A man was waterskiing when he fell into the river. As the boat circled to pick him up, he noticed a hunter sitting in a duck boat in the reeds. That man put his hands in the air and joked, “Don’t shoot!” The hunter responded, “Don’t quack.”

jessboubou Euuh is not ... x)





TheRealBreezeHD Why did the bike fall over?



IT WAS TWO TYRED (TOO TIRED)

slimaneMW because it should fall :D to make this joke happen

LoribsJackiecn good joke.

kukimonsturr Lol nice one.

tygbnva funny...........

abdullah_arshad I'd make a joke as well, but all the one's I know are extremely offensive XD

Troypk Great. another one?

thekiller16 whats is powerful than a tank







moth searching for lamp