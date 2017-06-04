Mini Games Problem

Who else don't get the gems after getting the 100000 points or 10k points on that mini game. i hate to waste my time at the end i dont get anything
Yeah same..... I don't know why but its just waste of time report it at the bug section
So do mini games work or nah?
in beggining yes, after that nop! i don't get!
im not getting gems in the begggining what do i do?
I'm Having a Clicks Problem in '' The Sorcerer '' Mini Game
:unamused: and all them very hard
Mini games are not worth it. Try app zone
Absolutely wasted time. Not worth...
yes actually recommend just complete the task first to play minigames
I just play games to level up
Why are most of the mini game so buggy and control are off
Sometimes minigames needs you to complete a offer or task first, then you can get SGs by playing them.
You reach the point can get only 1SG. Try other way for fast find SG.