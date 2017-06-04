Rain

Mini Games Problem

slimaneMW avatar

slimaneMW

June 4, 2017 at 09:10 PM

Who else don't get the gems after getting the 100000 points or 10k points on that mini game. i hate to waste my time at the end i dont get anything
AeroToxic avatar

AeroToxic

June 4, 2017 at 09:22 PM

Yeah same..... I don't know why but its just waste of time report it at the bug section

jonathan123jojo avatar

jonathan123jojo

June 5, 2017 at 12:12 AM

il fo etre nivo 3
slimaneMW avatar

slimaneMW

June 5, 2017 at 01:45 AM

vous etes sur Jonathan ?
jessboubou avatar

jessboubou

June 5, 2017 at 02:52 AM

fr ?

slimaneMW avatar

slimaneMW

June 5, 2017 at 02:56 AM

je parle francais aussi oui!
TheRealBreezeHD avatar

TheRealBreezeHD

June 5, 2017 at 03:35 AM

So do mini games work or nah?
slimaneMW avatar

slimaneMW

June 5, 2017 at 06:38 AM

in beggining yes, after that nop! i don't get!
Disaurio avatar

Disaurio

June 17, 2017 at 09:05 AM

im not getting gems in the begggining what do i do?

PsiClone avatar

PsiClone

August 19, 2017 at 01:47 PM

sell kideny please
TheBrawler avatar

TheBrawler

August 20, 2017 at 10:09 AM

lol
bot_josh avatar

bot_josh

January 19, 2019 at 07:36 PM

yeah

Lex47 avatar

Lex47

January 19, 2019 at 09:18 PM

Who else don't get the gems after getting the 100000 points or 10k points on that mini game. i hate to waste my time at the end i dont get anything Answer - Сlear browser history.
gvidas_nakvosas avatar

gvidas_nakvosas

January 19, 2019 at 09:30 PM

no

eizosenpai avatar

eizosenpai

January 19, 2019 at 10:01 PM

mini games soo hard
Asaing avatar

Asaing

January 20, 2019 at 04:42 AM


I'm Having a Clicks Problem in '' The Sorcerer '' Mini Game
Asaing avatar

Asaing

January 20, 2019 at 04:45 AM

:unamused: and all them very hard
IIGalahadII avatar

IIGalahadII

January 20, 2019 at 05:06 AM

Mini games are not worth it. Try app zone
FunnyBubuu avatar

FunnyBubuu

January 20, 2019 at 05:34 AM

absolutely wasted time
FunnyBubuu avatar

FunnyBubuu

January 20, 2019 at 05:35 AM

Absolutely wasted time. Not worth...
Chrisrod avatar

Chrisrod

January 20, 2019 at 07:46 AM

yes actually recommend just complete the task first to play minigames
farhan_mahtab avatar

farhan_mahtab

January 20, 2019 at 08:21 AM

I just play games to level up
FierceGamingHD avatar

FierceGamingHD

January 20, 2019 at 09:19 AM

Why are most of the mini game so buggy and control are off
addwrd avatar

addwrd

January 20, 2019 at 10:09 AM

Sometimes minigames needs you to complete a offer or task first, then you can get SGs by playing them.
Bonhomie1520 avatar

Bonhomie1520

January 20, 2019 at 11:03 AM

You reach the point can get only 1SG. Try other way for fast find SG.
