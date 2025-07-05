Where can I find and use armor trims in Minecraft?

StormFury64 They spawn in various structures: bastions, jungle temples, and even shipwrecks depending on the trim type.

Epic42021 You need a smithing template and the armor piece you want to modify, plus an ingot or gem.

LunaFlash39 The smithing table interface was updated to include trim slots and preview.

CoolR_oolRay Some trims are rarer than others and meant to show off achievements or milestones.

FireS_layer1 Many players hunt full sets with matching themes or color coordinate with their bases.

GooseMeow54 They’ve become a status symbol in SMPs and servers.