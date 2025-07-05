Where can I find and use armor trims in Minecraft?

They spawn in various structures: bastions, jungle temples, and even shipwrecks depending on the trim type.
You need a smithing template and the armor piece you want to modify, plus an ingot or gem.
The smithing table interface was updated to include trim slots and preview.
Some trims are rarer than others and meant to show off achievements or milestones.
Many players hunt full sets with matching themes or color coordinate with their bases.
They’ve become a status symbol in SMPs and servers.
It’s a purely visual upgrade but adds so much personality to your kit.