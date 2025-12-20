MMOexp Aion 2:  Crushing Wave as a Core Skill

aventurinele

In Aion 2, developing a powerful character build is crucial for maximizing your performance and enjoying your gameplay. With numerous skills at your disposal, understanding how to optimize them and adapt your strategy can make a significant difference in both PvE and PvP scenarios. This guide will highlight key changes and strategies based on a proficient gladiator build, offering insights into skill adjustments and their implications for Aion 2 Kinah effective combat.



Overview of the Gladiator Build



Before diving into the specifics, let's outline the primary goals of this gladiator build:



High single-target damage output (DPS)



Efficient resource management (HP and MP)



Enhanced crowd control (CC)



Increased mobility and survivability



Important Skill Changes and Rationale



Shift from Absorb HP to Extra MP



Original Skill: Absorb HP on Normal Attack



Updated Skill: Extra MP



Reason: With HP being regenerated through the skill "Crushing Wave," it's more beneficial to prioritize MP regeneration. This allows for sustained skill usage without compromising your health, maximizing your DPS in prolonged engagements.



Multi-Hit Buff for Single Target



Skill: King Strike with Multi-Hit Buff



Rationale: This adjustment ensures that you achieve maximum damage when facing fewer targets. The increased multi-hit capability allows the gladiator to maximize output, underlining the build's focus on single-target dominance.



Mobility and Defensive Buffs



Skill: Leaping Slam with Ankle Strike



Change: Maintaining mobility while gaining defensive buffs.



Importance: Engaging in fights with mobility ensures you can evade damage while simultaneously bolstering your defenses, crucial for survivability in intense combat scenarios.



Enhanced Crowd Control



Skills:



Mocking Blade (extra CC)



Forced Restraint (chance to root/seal)



Significance: CC is essential in controlling fights. With the ability to root or seal, you can prevent enemies from casting skills while they are vulnerable, enabling you to execute combos effectively.



Crushing Wave as a Core Skill



Details: Focus on resetting the cooldown on critical hits and HP absorption.



Strategy: Aim to level this skill to 16 for the additional pull effect and CC capability, making it one of the most effective skills for gladiators, especially in multi-enemy situations.



Rush Strike for Quick Engagement



Feature: Extra range and negative cooldown



Application: This allows for rapid entry into combat, making it easier to initiate attacks or retreat effectively when needed.



