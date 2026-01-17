jfcc962

Once on the rooftop, use your zipline to connect to the upper portion of the Galleria sign. Attaching the zipline too low-such as onto the railing-will cause you to fall instead of landing on the platform.



Ride the zipline upward, and be prepared to jump slightly at the end to land correctly. Overshooting the platform can result in serious fall damage.



At the top, interact with the tripod to place the final LiDAR Scanner. While you're up there, check for a weapon case, which often spawns nearby and can contain valuable ARC Raiders Items.



Completing the Quest



Once all three LiDAR Scanners are installed, Eyes in the Sky is complete. From there, extract from any map and return to Speranza at your convenience.



Final Thoughts



Eyes in the Sky is one of Arc Raiders' more demanding traversal quests, combining high-risk PvP zones, vertical navigation, and precise zipline use. By tackling each map separately and preparing properly-especially for Buried City-you can complete it efficiently and with minimal losses. The right ARCR Items will help you a great deal.



How to Complete the Back on Top Quest in Arc Raiders

Most quests in Arc Raiders keep you confined to a single map, but every so often, the game throws in a mission that tests your patience more than your combat skills. Back on Top is one of those quests. Instead of fighting enemies or solving puzzles, you're tasked with visiting all four launch maps and marking a specific structure on each one.



The quest itself isn't difficult, but it is time-consuming. Travel between maps, navigating to each location, and avoiding unnecessary fights can add up quickly. To make things easier, this guide breaks down where each building is located, what to watch out for, and how to complete Back on Top as efficiently as possible.



What to Know Before You Start



Since Back on Top doesn't require extraction to progress, you can complete each objective across multiple runs if needed. That flexibility makes it a great quest to chip away at while doing others.



Combat is mostly optional, but you'll still want to stay alert. Several of the buildings you need to mark are near popular points of interest or extraction zones, meaning other raiders may pass through. A basic weapon and some healing ARCR Items should be more than enough to keep you safe.



Mark the Pattern House (Dam Battlegrounds)



Your first target is the Pattern House, located at the northern tip of the Dam Battlegrounds map. Make your way north until you reach the outer wall near the map's boundary.



